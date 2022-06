DALLAS - A Dallas Country sheriff’s deputy saved a 4-year-old girl’s life who was choking after the mother ran to the deputy’s squad car in the middle of traffic. On May 31, Deputy Kieth Rose, an officer of over 30 years, was at the intersection of E. Camp Wisdom when a woman headed towards his squad car with a small child in her arms. The small child was not moving and had a white foamy substance coming from her mouth. It is unclear how long the child was unresponsive until the mother saw the squad car.

