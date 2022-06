BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on a charge of invasion of privacy after police say he violated a protective order on April 13th and April 25, 2022. According to a probable cause affidavit, on April 24, 2022, a woman came to the Mitchell Police Department to report her ex-boyfriend 71-year-old James Denaway were in a committed relationship for about 3 years. She told officers she obtained a no-contact order due to Denaway continuously harassing her and that he also showed up at her residence in Mitchell, beating on the front door.

