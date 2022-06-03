ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dresden, NY

Senate Passes Cryptomining Moratorium; Won’t Impact Greenidge Generation

By Lucas Day
 4 days ago
Governor Kathy Hochul’s signature is needed on a bill passed by the Senate at the end of session Friday that would establish a two-year moratorium on new and renewed permits for proof-of-work cryptomining operations housed at fossil-fuel-burning power plants. Seneca Lake Guardian’s Yvonne Taylor. Taylor says the...

FL Radio Group

Hochul Signs Bills That Strengthen New York’s Gun Laws

Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday signed a legislative package to immediately strengthen the state’s gun laws, close critical loopholes exposed by shooters in Buffalo and Uvalde and protect New Yorkers from the scourge of gun violence that continues to infect our nation and endanger our communities. “Gun violence is...
POLITICS
FL Radio Group

NYS Passes Country’s 1st Electronics Right-to-Repair Bill

Along with tighter gun laws and a ban on cryptocurrency mining at fossil fuel burning facilities, the New York State Legislature has passed the first electronics right-to-repair bill in the country. The bill requires companies that make electronics such as smartphones and laptops to make repair information and tools available...
TECHNOLOGY
FL Radio Group

NY Legislature Passes Stricter Gun Control Legislation

More gun laws for New Yorkers. The state’s legislature voted Thursday on a series of changes to gun laws. Semi-automatic rifles will be banned for anyone under the age of 21. Anyone 21 and older looking to buy a semi-automatic rifle will need to obtain a licence to do so. Civilian purchases of body armor will also be restricted.
POLITICS
FL Radio Group

Attorney General James Reaches Agreement With Verizon to Prevent Legionnaires’ Disease

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced today that she has reached an agreement with Verizon to ensure that the company takes swift and comprehensive action to prevent the spread of Legionnaires’ disease in New York state. Legionnaires’ disease is often deadly and can be spread by poorly monitored or operated building cooling towers. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) found that since 2017, there were at least 225 alleged violations of city and state laws at 45 of Verizon’s cooling tower locations throughout the state, with the company failing to conduct testing, address positive test results, and clean and inspect the cooling towers by required deadlines. As part of the agreement, Verizon will adopt official policies and procedures to ensure full, ongoing compliance with the law and pay a $118,000 penalty for the violations, which will be used by OAG to address the health impacts of air pollution.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FL Radio Group

Dept of Agriculture Lifts Ban on Poultry Auctions & Shows

The temporary ban on poultry auctions and exhibitions has been lifted. New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball has announced the bans issued on March 25th and April 14th are no longer in effect. This decision comes as cases of avian flu are decreasing across the country. Studies have shown...
AGRICULTURE
FL Radio Group

State Issues Proclamation Celebrating LGBTQ & Pride Month

Governor Kathy Hochul has issued a proclamation designating June 2022 as LGBTQ+ Pride Month. The Governor also announced the first Latino openly LGBTQ+ judge nominated to the New York State Court of Claims, along with several additional measures recognizing LGBTQ+ New Yorkers and celebrating their contributions to our state, including the launch of I LOVE NY LGBTQ+ 2022 Pride Guide, the raising of the LGBTQ+ progress flag across the state, the illumination of state landmarks in the colors of the LGBTQ+ pride flag, and the opening of a new exhibition in the State Capitol spotlighting LGBTQ+ Service Members in the U.S. Military during pride month.
POLITICS
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

