TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Free universal school lunches were a thing of the pandemic -- and they'll soon be a thing of the past for many districts. With federal waivers set to expire on June 30, 2022 and Congress deciding not to extend them, families will once again be footing the bill for their kids' school lunches. In some Western North Carolina school districts, they'll be paying more than ever before.

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO