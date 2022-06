Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Long-in-the-works docuseries Boston George, about drug trafficker and smuggler George Jacob Jung, is set to premiere on streaming service Fandor on July 22. The five-part series features a decent chunk of interviews with Johnny Depp, who portrayed the late Jung in 2001 film Blow. This will be the first new film or TV content featuring Depp to be released since his lengthy U.S trial against former wife Amber Heard. Described by Depp as “one of my favorite people instantly” and as “a very charming outlaw”, Boston George explores Jung’s life of sex, drugs, rock ‘n’...

NFL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO