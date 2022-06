Bedford - A Bedford man is back behind bars for methamphetamine and firearm possession while currently out of jail on bond for a methamphetamine dealing charge. Troopers from the Indiana State Police Bloomington District were recently advised that Timothy A. Brinegar, a 58-year-old male from Bedford, was allegedly involved in the continued use and dealing of methamphetamine while currently out of jail on a cash bond after being arrested for Dealing Methamphetamine in January of 2019.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO