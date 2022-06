A new Persona update has some bad news for fans. With Persona 6 on the horizon, Persona 5 Royal port rumors circulating, and Atlus bringing forward installments from yesteryear, it's a great and exciting time to be a Persona fan, but perhaps not as great and exciting as previously anticipated. Back in April, the Persona 25th anniversary website was updated to show an extra announcement, taking the expected announcements, at the time, from eight to nine. Unfortunately, it looks like this was indeed nothing more than a mistake, as the website has been updated back. In fact, not only does it no longer show nine announcements, but the original seven that the website showed before two peculiar and separate updates that each added an additional announcement.

