Every look the Queen has worn at her milestone jubilees, including this year's Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II has had several milestone jubilees and celebrations throughout her 70-year reign. Ron Bell/PA Images/Getty Images; WPA Pool/Getty Images; Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

The Queen celebrated her 70-year reign with a Platinum Jubilee in early June.

She's had celebrations in the past for her Silver, Ruby, Golden, Diamond, and Sapphire jubilees.

For these events, she consistently has worn extravagant hats, pearls, brooches, and gloves.

Queen Elizabeth II's official portrait in honor of her Platinum Jubilee taken at Windsor Castle. Ranald Mackechnie

Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating 70 years of reigning over the United Kingdom in June 2022, although the official anniversary of her coronation is in February.

The Queen's jubilee is not celebrated in February since the Queen's accession to the throne was when her father, King George VI, died.

The monarchy chose to celebrate in June moving forward with the promise of nicer weather, and because it was closer to the Queen's Trooping the Colour birthday parade.

Queen Elizabeth II posing for her Silver Jubilee portrait in Buckingham Palace on February 6, 1977. Peter Grugeon/National Portrait Gallery

Buckingham Palace released a portrait of the Queen in an exquisite gown, cape, and crown for her Silver Jubilee in 1977.

To mark her 25-year anniversary as the British monarch since her accession to the throne in 1952, Buckingham Palace released a photo of Queen Elizabeth II on February 6, 1977.

She wore an ornate ensemble, consisting of a white and gold zigzag-patterned gown, a velvet and fur-lined cape, and the Imperial State Crown.

This crown was created for King George VI's coronation in 1937, according to Historic Royal Palaces . The gold headpiece contains diamonds, sapphires, emeralds, pearls, and rubies with velvet fabric and fur trim. The Queen previously wore it for her own coronation, and has worn it to other formal occasions.

The Queen lit a bonfire at the first Silver Jubilee event on June 6, 1977. Ron Bell/PA Images/Getty Images

The first official jubilee was on June 6, 1977. She lit bonfires in an emerald-green ensemble to begin the celebrations.

The Queen started off her Silver Jubilee to celebrate 25 years as the reigning monarch of England and the Commonwealth on June 6, 1977. Using the torch from the 1956 Olympics, the Queen lit a chain of bonfires in Windsor Great Park to begin her celebrations, according to The New York Times .

The Queen wore an emerald-green double-breasted peacoat with a blue gingham dress underneath. She was also styled in a matching green satin kerchief tied under her chin.

The Queen greets the public during a Silver Jubilee walkabout in London, England, on June 7, 1977. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

On the following day, Her Majesty wore a bubblegum-pink look to greet crowds and attend several jubilee events.

On June 7, 1977, on a special bank holiday to commemorate her Silver Jubilee, the Queen continued celebrating with several events, including a royal procession in a carriage to St. Paul's Cathedral for a thanksgiving service.

For this event, the Queen wore a bubblegum-pink pleated dress with a flowing cape-like coat. The ensemble was created by her then-dressmaker , Sir Hardy Amies.

She also accessorized with one of her frequently worn brooches, the Williamson Pink Diamond brooch . The flower-shaped piece is encrusted in a rare pink diamond and smaller white diamonds. Layers of pearls, chic white gloves, a white handbag, and shiny Mary Jane heels completed the look.

The Queen attending the River Thames Pageant on June 9, 1977. Mirrorpix/Getty Images

She wore a striking yellow coat and turban for the River Thames Pageant on June 9, 1977.

The Queen greeted crowds at St. Katherine's Dock and attended a boat procession on the Thames River on June 9, 1977.

She wore a bright yellow overcoat with a striking yellow-and-white polka-dotted turban and matching dress, which she had previously worn on a state visit to Mexico in 1975, sans coat, according to Elle .

The Queen wore her Cullinan VI and VIII brooch , which has an emerald-cut diamond with a marquise diamond dangling from it. She also wore another pair of white gloves, a staple of her wardrobe.

The Queen greets the public at St. Katharine's Dock during her Silver Jubilee on June 9, 1977. Ron Bell/PA Images/Getty Images

During the river procession, she changed into another colorful look to greet the public.

For one of the stops on her boat procession on the Thames River, the Queen stepped out in a pale periwinkle double-breasted peacoat. The coat's wide collar and pockets had a light checkered pattern on them, as well as on the top of her tiered periwinkle and white cap.

She sparkled in pearl earrings and a necklace as well as her heart-shaped Cullinan V diamond brooch , which her grandmother Queen Mary passed down to her.

The Queen in the uniform of Colonel-in-Chief of the Scots Guards during the Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 11, 1977. PA Images/Getty Images

On June 11, 1977, the Queen rode on horseback and in uniform for Trooping the Colour to celebrate her 51st birthday.

Trooping the Colour takes place annually, usually on the second Saturday of June to celebrate the Queen's birthday (which actually falls on April 21), but it's even more special on her milestone birthdays and jubilees.

For the final celebration of her Silver Jubilee, on June 11, 1977, the Queen rode on a horse in the parade herself, dressed in a Colonel-in-Chief of the Scots Guards uniform.

While she always looks regal, she looked even more dignified in a red, black, and gold uniform with medals. She also appeared to be wearing a black bow-shaped headpiece.

The Queen attending the Trooping The Colour Ceremony in St. James' Park on June 13, 1992. Julian Parker/Getty Images

Her Ruby Jubilee (or 40-year anniversary) was celebrated privately, but she attended the Trooping the Color on June 13, 1992, for her 66th birthday.

The Queen reached 40-year Ruby Jubilee status in 1992. However, this anniversary and year, which the Queen called her "annus horribilis" in a speech at her Guildhall lunch in November 1992, was a difficult time.

"1992 is not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure," the Queen said, citing "worldwide turmoil" in her speech.

At the time, England faced financial disaster, and the Queen was personally dealing with a devastating fire at Windsor Castle and three of her four children's marriages were publicly falling apart.

She opted to celebrate her anniversary privately with her family rather than with multiple public events. But for Trooping the Colour, she celebrated in a carriage ride wearing an orange sherbet-hued ensemble with a matching hat, pearls, brooch, and white gloves.

Queen Elizabeth II's official portrait for her Golden Jubilee, taken in Windsor Castle and released on February 6, 2002. John Swannell

To celebrate reigning for 50 years, Her Majesty took a new portrait in royal regalia for her Golden Jubilee, released on February 6, 2002.

For her official Golden Jubilee portrait released on the anniversary of her accession to the throne, the Queen posed in a delicate pink lace-and-chiffon gown with white gloves. But her jewels and medals were the star of the show. She wore the Queen Alexandra Kokoshnik tiara , which is more subtle in detail than some of her other tiaras, but just as exquisite.

She also wore a blue sash, or riband, with the Royal Family Order medallions pinned onto it. The pink swatch has a badge with a portrait of her father, King George VI, while the blue swatch has a photo of her grandfather, King George V. She also wore the accompanying Garter Star badge.

The Queen hosted "A Party at the Palace" pop concert on the Buckingham Palace grounds on June 3, 2002. Tim Graham/Getty Images

The Golden Jubilee celebrations started on June 3, 2002, beginning with the "Party at the Palace" concert.

For the Queen's milestone 50-year Golden Jubilee, she started it off with a bang. On June 3, she held the "Party at the Palace," which was a large pop concert at Buckingham Palace with performances by Paul McCartney, Annie Lennox, Ricky Martin, Phil Collins, and more.

For the big night, the Queen wore a refined pale blue overcoat with a round diamond brooch and simple pearl jewelry. She stayed in this attire to watch a firework display over the palace afterwards.

The Queen attending a Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral on June 4, 2002. Tim Graham/Getty Images

The following day, the Queen attended a church service and lunch in a bright blue coat and hat.

On June 4, 2002, the Queen had several celebrations and outfit changes. She started off the day traveling to St. Paul's Cathedral for a Service of Thanksgiving with her family, followed by riding in a horse-drawn carriage to her lunch at Guildhall.

She wore a vibrant blue overcoat with a matching woven wide-brimmed hat. In keeping with her signature style, she also wore pearls, white gloves, and a floral bouquet-inspired brooch.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip the Duke of Edinburgh on their way to watch a Golden Jubilee parade on June 4, 2002. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

She then had an outfit change, opting for a bright orange look for a Golden Jubilee parade and Buckingham Palace appearance.

The Queen and her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, rode in a carriage procession along the Mall before watching a special jubilee parade. Afterwards, they made their highly anticipated Buckingham Palace appearance in front of the adoring public.

The Queen changed from her bright blue look to a bright orange one. Her coat had a similar style but with added large buttons down the front. She also wore a wide-brimmed orange hat with black ribbon and a cluster of feathers. In a unique change-up, the Queen wore black gloves rather than white ones to match her hat.

The Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2002. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

On June 15, 2002, the Queen was all smiles in a lime-green ensemble at Trooping the Colour for her 76th birthday.

The Queen made another Buckingham Palace appearance for her combined jubilee and birthday celebration. She smiled and waved to the public in a pale lime-green coat with satin-trimmed collars and a white and green dress.

On her coat, she wore the Brigade of Guards brooch, which she wears every year for the celebration. Its diamond-encrusted oval has the badges of the five regiments of the British and Commonwealth armies within it, and a crown on top.

The Latin phrase "Quinque Juncta In Uno" is engraved on it, which translates to "five joined as one," according to Marie Claire .

The Queen with reigning sovereigns of Europe at Windsor Castle on June 17, 2002. Tim Graham/Getty Images

Her Majesty mingled with other European monarchs on June 17, 2002, in a white gown with floral embellishments.

Near the end of her Golden Jubilee celebrations, the Queen hosted a dinner party with reigning sovereigns from other European countries. She sat for a portrait with the monarchs of Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Norway, Sweden, and Luxembourg.

The Queen took a more subtle approach for this evening. She wore a luxurious white gown with colorful floral appliques down a center skirt panel, and on the bodice and shoulders.

For this special occasion, she wore a Cartier necklace she was gifted at her wedding in 1947, according to Express . The vintage diamond necklace is large in size and brilliance and has two diamond drop pendants.

Queen Elizabeth II's official portrait for her Diamond Jubilee taken in Buckingham Palace, released on February 6, 2012. John Swannell

She was dripping in diamonds for her Diamond Jubilee portrait released on February 6, 2012, to mark 60 years on the throne.

Buckingham Palace released the portrait with the Queen wearing a white and silver gown with silk, satin, lace, and sequins designed by her in-house courtier, Angela Kelly, according to their press release.

For jewels, she wore two diamond bracelets and Queen Victoria's collet necklace, which Queen Victoria wore for her own Diamond Jubilee portrait in 1897, according to the Palace.

The Queen also wore the State Diadem tiara, which was created in 1820 and worn by her on her coronation day.

The Queen attending a Derby Day at Epsom Racecourse on June 2, 2012. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

To celebrate her Diamond Jubilee, she attended a Derby Day horse race on June 2, 2012.

To celebrate 60 years on the throne, the Queen started off the long weekend attending a horse race at the Epsom Derby.

She wore a bold blue coat with gold buttons over a white and blue floral-printed dress. Her matching wide-brimmed hat had white and black feathers to coordinate with her gloves and shoes.

Again wearing an extravagant brooch, she wore Queen Mary's Russian brooch , which was gifted to then-Princess Mary by a Russian empress at her 1893 wedding. It's an interlocked square-cut diamond and a blue sapphire surrounded by smaller diamonds. The Queen has worn it right-side up, upside-down, and horizontally in the past.

The Queen aboard the royal barge "Spirit of Chartwell" during the Thames Diamond Jubilee Pageant on June 3, 2012. WPA Pool/Getty Images; Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

The Queen wore a glittering white coat and an extravagant hat for a river procession on June 3, 2012.

The Queen rode in the "Spirit of Chartwell" royal barge to join a procession of over 1,000 boats down the Thames River for her jubilee.

Angela Kelly designed her pristine white look, according to Daily Mail .

Her coat was dotted with metallic silk threads and Swarovski crystals, and had a unique frill running along the collar and down the center opening. Kelly's team also created the Queen's unique flying saucer-shaped hat with hand-dyed feathers, organza, and more Swarovski crystals. When on the boat, she added a white wrap over her shoulders.

The Queen hosted The Diamond Jubilee Concert on the Buckingham Palace grounds on June 4, 2012. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

The following night, Her Majesty hosted the Diamond Jubilee Concert while sparkling in a gold cocktail dress.

Similar to her Golden Jubilee's "Party at the Palace," the Queen hosted a Diamond Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2012. It included performances by Kylie Minogue, Robbie Williams, and Grace Jones.

The day prior, Prince Philip had to be hospitalized for a bladder infection, so he was unable to attend the rest of the jubilee celebrations. The Queen instead attended the concert with the rest of the royal family.

She stunned in another Angela Kelly creation. Her gold lamé cocktail dress was embellished with antique lace and Swarovski crystals along the right side of the bodice, according to ITV . It was thought to have been inspired by the golden Queen Victoria statue near the concert stage, according to Yahoo .

The Queen attending a Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral on June 5, 2012. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

She wore a delicate mint-green ensemble for traditional jubilee events on June 5, 2012.

The Queen attended a service of thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral and rode in a celebratory procession back to Buckingham Palace on June 5, 2012.

For the events, she wore a textured mint-green and silver coat, dress, and hat. It was the third jubilee ensemble designed by Angela Kelly . The Queen's coat and hat were accented with decorative chiffon sashes and crystals. Along with white gloves, she accessorized with a black handbag and black low heels.

She also wore her Cullinan III and IV brooch , which has two large square-cut and pear-shaped diamonds.

The Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 16, 2012. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

At her 86th birthday celebration, the Queen wore a yellow look for the Trooping the Colors on June 16, 2012.

She smiled and waved on the Buckingham Palace balcony while planes flew overhead for her Trooping the Colour celebration.

She wore a pastel yellow coat with subtle pleating around the chest and collar, along with a matching wide-brimmed hat with clustered floral embellishments. The Queen also accessorized in her signature pearls, gloves, handbag, and the Brigade of Guards brooch.

The Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2017. James Devaney/Getty Images

Five years later, she privately celebrated her Sapphire Jubilee and 65-year reign, but attended the Trooping the Colour for her 91st birthday.

The Queen made history when she became the first British monarch to reach a 65-year-long reign on the anniversary of her accession to the throne on February 26, 2017. This marked her Sapphire Jubilee ; however, she did not celebrate with grand public events. Instead she celebrated with her family privately in Sandringham, in Norfolk, England.

She kept with tradition and attended Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2017. At Buckingham Palace, the Queen appeared in a pale blue coat with a ribbon tie to secure it, revealing a matching dress. Her wide-brimmed hat had a matching ribbon bow on it too.

Again, she wore pearls, whit gloves, and the Brigade of Guards brooch.

Queen Elizabeth II's official portrait in honor of her Platinum Jubilee taken at Windsor Castle, released on June 1, 2022. Ranald Mackechnie

For her milestone 70-year reign and Platinum Jubilee, Buckingham Palace released a portrait of the Queen on June 1, 2022.

To celebrate the huge milestone of serving the British people and Commonwealth for 70 years, the Queen was honored with a new Platinum Jubilee portrait .

On June 1, before public events and celebrations, Buckingham Palace released a photo of the Queen sitting in Windsor Castle wearing a powder-blue coat with a white and silver petal design around her collar and down the center opening. It was designed by Angela Kelly, who changed positions from the Queen's senior dressmaker to her personal wardrobe designer.

Strikingly, she is not wearing any of her many signature tiaras, brooches, or gloves.

Along with the photo, the Queen released a statement, saying, "I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last seventy years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm," as previously reported by Insider .

The Queen during the Trooping the Colour parade on the Buckingham Palace balcony on June 2, 2022. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Her Majesty wore the same outfit the following day at Trooping the Colour for her 96th birthday and the start of her jubilee celebrations.

To start off her jubilee celebrations, the Queen made an appearance at Trooping the Colour parade on June 2.

While she has physically participated in the parade in the past, either riding on horseback or in a carriage, this time she solely looked on from Buckingham Palace's balcony. Outlets reported that this was due to the 96-year-old's mobility issues.

She wore the same Angela Kelly ensemble from her portrait, with the addition of a matching wide-brimmed and curved hat, her Brigade of Guards brooch, white gloves, tinted glasses, and a walking cane.

She watched the parade before being accompanied by the royal family, excluding non-working royals like Harry and Meghan , and her grandchildren to watch the celebratory flight show.

The Queen leads the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon at Windsor Castle on June 2, 2022. Steve Parsons/AP Images

Later that night, she helped light a beacon ceremony in an aquamarine look and special Platinum Jubilee brooch.

The Queen attended her Platinum Jubilee Beacon ceremony at Windsor Castle in an aquamarine crepe coat and a dress with green designs, created by Stewart Parvin . She accessorized with her signature pearl jewelry, white gloves, black handbag, and a brooch.

The brooch she wore was specifically designed for her Platinum Jubilee by Goldsmiths' Company. The circular brooch was inspired by the four nations that make up the UK: England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, which were represented by diamonds and their national flowers (the Tudor rose, thistle, daffodil, and shamrock) according to the Daily Mail . It also had the Queen's favorite flower, the lily of the valley.

Buckingham Palace released a statement that the Queen experienced "discomfort" throughout the busy day, so "Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend" the Service of Thanksgiving on June 3, as previously reported by Insider .

A video of the Queen having tea with Paddington Bear on a big screen during the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022. Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images

On June 4, the Queen wore a bright look for a surprise video appearance for the Platinum Party at the Palace concert.

After the Queen canceled her appearances at the Service of Thanksgiving and the Epsom Derby, she appeared virtually at the Platinum Party at the Palace. Prior to the grand public concert with performances by the likes of Rod Stewart, Diana Ross, and Alicia Keys, a pre-recorded video was shown outside Buckingham Palace for the audience.

In the comical sketch, the Queen is seen sitting across from a CGI version of the beloved children's character Paddington Bear while they share tea and bond over having marmalade sandwiches. She is wearing a bright yellow day dress with an equally bright green floral print on it.

Along with her pearls, she's accessorized in the heart-shaped Cullinan V brooch , which is set in platinum and therefore perfect for her milestone jubilee.

The brief video was followed by the band Queen and Adam Lambert performing "We Will Rock You" at the concert. Although the Queen wasn't physically in attendance, the rest of the royal family was and watched the performances.

The Queen on the balcony at Buckingham Palace for the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022. Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

For the final Platinum Jubilee celebration the following day, the Queen made a surprise appearance in bright green.

After pulling out of planned jubilee appearances and making a surprise video for the Platinum Party at the Palace, the Queen made a surprise appearance at the Platinum Pageant on June 5.

The celebration included performances by Ed Sheeran and ABBA. After Sheeran sang his song "Perfect," the Queen emerged on Buckingham Palace's balcony alongside members of the royal family.

Surprising the crowds, the Queen wore a green crepe wool dress with gold buttons by Stewart Parvin and a matching hat designed by Rachel Trevor-Morgan, according to Harper's Bazaar . She waved to the public while "God Save the Queen" played.

In addition to her pearls and gloves, the Queen wore the Dorset Bow Brooch, one of three bow brooches created for Queen Victoria, the previous longest reigning British monarch, and passed down to Queen Elizabeth II, according to People . She wears these bow brooches regularly, especially for daytime events.

She previously wore this brooch when she surpassed Queen Victoria's reign, so wearing it again for her Platinum Jubilee celebration was symbolic.