Wayzata, MN

Crews extinguish large brush fire in Wayzata

KARE 11
KARE 11
 4 days ago
WAYZATA, Minn. — The Wayzata Fire Department confirms a large brush fire has been extinguished after burning through dozens of acres of swampland and trees Friday. A statement from the department said crews first...

Hudson Star-Observer

Residents evacuated as apartments burn in Somerset

An apartment fire early Monday morning, June 6, at the Countryside Apartments located at 509 Germain St. in Somerset, severely damaged the office and two apartments causing the evacuation of all of the residents. Early indications are that the 24-unit complex was home to mostly senior residents occupying single units....
SOMERSET, WI
CBS Minnesota

VIDEO: Coyote Seen Following Bear In Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A homeowner in Minnetonka captured a unique sight last month on an outside camera. The video, taken at night, shows a bear walking in front of a Glen Lake dock. Then, a coyote comes into the frame, following the bear. Both are walking at a somewhat leisurely pace. But are we looking at the bear’s last moments, a friendship, or something else? Jason Abraham with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Fish and Wildlife says it’s hard to say for sure. “It’s completely possible that these two guys were just hanging out looking for food, maybe found something, a little something to eat,” Abraham said. Bear walks from right to left, with a coyote following. DNR bear biologist Andrew Tri thinks the coyote is along for the bear’s leftovers. “The more you learn about wildlife, the more that you’re surprised as time goes on,” Tri said. “I’ve never seen anything like this ever in the wild.” DNR experts say it has been an active spring for bear sightings in the metro. Securing pet food, trash, bird feeders and grills will help keep them out of your yard. If you have pictures and videos you’d like to share, please go here.
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Stay Away From Bear In Tree In Zimmerman

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. (WCCO) — The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay away from a bear in a tree in Zimmerman Tuesday. “We are aware of the bear in a tree in a residential area in Zimmerman. Please stay away from the area,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. (credit: Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office) The bear is not a threat, the sheriff’s office said, “but crowds of people coming to the area won’t help.” The Department of Natural Resources is helping to monitor the situation.
Power 96

We Now Know What’s In the Trees Along This Busy Minnesota Highway

I was hiking in the woods near our house when I spotted it up in the trees along a busy highway here in southeast Minnesota. Being a big fan of nature and wildlife, I'm fascinated by the various species of critters that happen by the woods behind our house in northwest Rochester. We've seen the usual deer, raccoons, skunks, rabbits, and even a fox.
ROCHESTER, MN
KARE 11

5-year-old remains in ICU following Red Wing boat accident

RED WING, Minn. — One of four children pulled from the water near Ole Miss Marina on the Mississippi River Friday remains hospitalized, following a crash between a barge and boat. The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says 5-year-old Vincent Koenig is still in the ICU at Mayo Clinic's pediatrics...
KARE 11

Crash kills motorcyclist in Coon Rapids

A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a vehicle in Coon Rapids Tuesday night. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the rider was traveling southbound on Hanson Blvd. NW at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a vehicle that was turning onto Hanson from 129th Lane NW.
CBS Minnesota

Next Drive: Semi Driver Runs Red Light On Hwy 65, Hits SUV, Killing Driver

BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) — A Coon Rapids woman was killed Monday morning when a semi driver ran a red light and struck the SUV she was driving, authorities say. The Minnesota State Patrol said a semi truck driver was heading south on Highway 65 in Blaine when he ran a red light and hit an SUV going east on 109th Avenue Northeast. The 51-year-old woman driving the SUV — identified as Karen Weldon — died at the scene, the state patrol said. The semi driver, a 37-year-old East Bethel man, suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized. (credit: MnDOT) Highway 65 was closed in both directions for hours during the morning commute, but has since reopened.
fox9.com

Shooting at Coon Rapids apartment building leaves 1 dead

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A shooting at an apartment complex in Coon Rapids, Minnesota on Monday evening left one person dead and another hurt. Police responded at 4:49 p.m. to the Spring House apartments on Springbrook Drive NW for the reports of shots fired inside the apartment building.
COON RAPIDS, MN
WDIO-TV

Driving to the Twin Cities? Expect road construction near Forest Lake

Road construction is a constant during the summer months, and motorists heading to the Twin Cities this week will encounter construction, especially on their way home. Drivers will find lane closures near Forest Lake starting Monday as crews begin to repair concrete in the area. According to the Minnesota Department...
FOREST LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 Men Shot, 2 Fatally, Inside Coon Rapids Apartment Unit

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Two men are dead and a third is hurt after a shooting late Monday afternoon inside a Coon Rapids apartment. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and officers from several agencies were called to a building on the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive Northwest just before 5 p.m. after reports of gunfire. (credit: CBS) Officers found three men injured inside one unit. Investigators believe “a confrontation between the males occurred” before bullets flew. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while another later died at an area hospital. The third victim suffered “minor injuries.” This case is still under investigation, and the sheriff’s office says there is no threat to the public.
COON RAPIDS, MN
Power 96

Person Killed In Semi-Truck/SUV Crash In Minnesota

Blaine, MN (KROC AM News) - The busy Monday morning commute in Blaine was disrupted by a deadly traffic crash that involved a semi-truck. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the crash occurred at 4:30 am on Highway 65. The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi-truck was traveling...
CBS Minnesota

Squirrel Causes Brief Power Outage In Prior Lake

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — A few thousand residents southwest of the Twin Cities lost power Sunday morning because of a squirrel interfering with equipment. The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative said a squirrel “in contact with the substation equipment” caused the power outage in Prior Lake around 7 a.m. About 4,000 people were affected. Power was restored around 8 a.m., MVEC said.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Power 96

Missing Scuba Diver Found Dead in Lake Minnetonka

Orono, MN (KROC-AM News) - A diver was pronounced dead at the scene after he was pulled from Lake Minnetonka Friday afternoon. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, first responders arrived in Maxwell Bay, Lake Minnetonka to search for a missing scuba diver around Noon. Hennepin County Water Patrol and the Minnesota DNR used sonar equipment to search for the diver.
MINNETONKA, MN
Bring Me The News

Coroner: Two teens in Medford, Minnesota, died in murder-suicide

The deaths of two young adults in southern Minnesota were the result of a murder-suicide, according to the Steele County Coroner's Office. The county sheriff announced the coroner's results Tuesday, saying 19-year-old Jerome Charles Caldwell is the suspected shooter. He is believed to have fatally shot 18-year-old Chandra Lanae Pelch, and then turned the gun on himself.
MEDFORD, MN
KARE 11

Water main breaks again in St. Louis Park

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Residents near Minnetonka Boulevard are dealing with yet another water main break, just less than two weeks after it broke in the same area. The City of St. Louis Park said in a statement that crews responded to a water main break just after 11:30 p.m. Friday, between Texas and Sumter avenues on Minnetonka Boulevard. The water was shut off by midnight, according to officials.
voiceofalexandria.com

Law enforcement in central Minnesota responds to a report of gunshots

(Sartell, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota responded to a report of gunshots fired over the weekend. According to the report, on Sunday afternoon Sartell officers were called to shots fired in the 400 block of 3rd Street South in Sartell. Officials say when law enforcement officers arrived on the scene, the...
SARTELL, MN
Bring Me The News

Brick building burns at Fort Snelling

The Minneapolis Fire Department has confirmed its crews have been battling a blaze at Building 53, at 6271 Taylor Avenue. A release from the department says windy conditions hampered efforts to extinguish the fire. As of 6:30 p.m. the fire was still burning. Two firefighters were treated for burns to...
Minneapolis, MN
