St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd resigns after a federal court appearance

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Three current and former St. Louis Aldermen, including board President Lewis Reed, were indicted on May 25 and appeared in federal court Thursday . Jeffrey L. Boyd announced he is stepping down today. John Collins-Muhammad announced his resignation on May 12 . The trio was indicted on federal charges for accepting cash bribes and other things of value.

“The residents of the 22nd ward will be better served by an Alderman who is not facing federal corruption charges. Jeffrey Boyd needed to go,” states Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.

Alderman Joe Vollmer will now preside over full Board of Aldermen meetings. Reed sent a letter to the board Thursday night that Vollmer will continue to do so until further notice. He says that will help the board to continue to move forward on a number of issues.

Collins-Muhammad and Reed are accused of helping a business owner get a property tax abatement in exchange for a series of cash bribes. The indictment alleges Boyd accepted money to help the business owner buy a city-owned property to purchase a city-owned property for a very low price and then get a tax abatement for that project.

Jeffrey L. Boyd’s resignation letter sent to the Board of Aldermen:

Mr. President, Effective immediately with I’m resigning from the Board of Alderman. It has been a great pleasure to serve the residents of the 22nd Ward for over 19 years and I’m proud of the good work we as a community have accomplished. It has also been a pleasure to work with so many aldermen/alderwomen over the years. Respectfully Submitted, Jeffrey L. BoydAlderman Jeffrey L. Boyd’s resignation letter sent to the Board of Aldermen

