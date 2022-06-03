Gun violence awareness rally attendees say ‘Enough is enough’

Phoenixville Public Library will host the next virtual presentation in the partner-sponsored “Community Gardening around the Village” series, on Monday, June 13, at 7:00 PM. Klielle Glanzburg-Krainin, Gardening Director of the Chester County Food Bank, will present a free “Pest Management Workshop.” With temperatures warming up, garden pests are starting to emerge. Now is a great time to learn about pest ID and management! This virtual workshop will include photos of common garden pests found in our area as well as best practices for managing them with the Integrated Pest Management approach. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/pest-management or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.

PHOENIXVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO