Yesterday La Crosse extended their losing streak to four, as they are yet to tally a win on their home field. In a strong offensive performance, Mankato scored 20 runs, many of which came from shortstop Orlando Salinas. The Kansas State product went 5-6 on the night, including a home run and 7 RBIs. Derek Shoen also had a standout game for the MoonDogs, going 4-5 with a home run and 5 RBIs. The most devastating inning for the Loggers occurred late, as the MoonDogs hung 10 in the ninth frame, ending all hopes of a late comeback.

MANKATO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO