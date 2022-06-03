ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, OH

VIDEO: Deputy shoots man in confrontation near Columbus

By Mark Feuerborn
 4 days ago

Warning: Viewers may find the video above hard to watch, and NBC4 has edited it because of its sensitive nature.

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Authorities have released bodycam and dashcam video Thursday from a deputy-involved shooting that left a man dead in Marysville.

According to Marysville police, someone called 911 around 6:30 p.m. Monday to report a man with a gun at their home. The Union County Sheriff’s Office has now identified the deputy who responded — seen in bodycam and dashcam video — as Jacob Matejko.

In the dashcam video, Matejko arrives at a home on Meadowlark Lane, spotting a white car with two women inside and a truck with a man inside. Matthew Todhunter, the man killed in the shooting, was inside the truck.

Matejko stopped, opened his car door, pulled out his handgun and told everyone at the scene to put their hands up, and that they had a report of a gun. In the bodycam video, both women got out of their car and put their hands up. One of them at the scene with Todhunter responded to the deputy about the report of a gun.

“He doesn’t have a gun,” the woman said.

In the videos, the deputy told Todhunter to put his hands up repeatedly, then told him to put his hands out. The deputy then told Todhunter three times to get out of the car.

The next moment in the video happened quickly. Todhunter got out of the car and pointed what appears to be a gun at the deputy. Within one second of telling Todhunter to drop the gun, Matejko fired at least five shots, dropping Todhunter to the ground.

After the shooting, the woman yelled at the deputy.

“It was a BB gun,” the woman said.

Emergency crews took Todhunter to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation took charge of handling the deputy-involved shooting, and Marysville police are handling the investigation of the original incident.

NBC4 asked BCI if they could confirm whether Todhunter was using a BB gun or a real firearm, but they could not answer, only saying the investigation remained active and ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

