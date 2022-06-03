Evacuation warning issued, then lifted for El Camino Road area of BVS due to fire

Gonzalo Javier Higareda, 31, of Tehachapi, passed away on May 13, 2022, in Tehachapi, Calif. Gonzalo was known to everyone as Geo. Geo was born in Bakersfield, Calif., to Graciela and Gonzalo Higareda on Sept. 5, 1990. He graduated from Tehachapi High School in 2009. After high school, he attended UEI College and completed the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Technician Training Program. In 2021, he was recognized nationally as a Top 10 Technician for Home Appliances and a Top 5 Technician for Samsung TV Repair.
