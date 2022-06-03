Evacuation warning issued, then lifted for El Camino Road area of BVS due to fire

Kathleen Marie Baxter passed away unexpectedly early Friday morning, May 20, 2022 in Bakersfield, Calif. She was 32 years old. Kathleen was born on Nov. 4, 1989 in Long Beach, Calif., to parents David and Theresa Baxter and older brother, Jason. In 1991 she welcomed a younger sister, Michelle. When she was 3 years old her family moved to Tehachapi, Calif. She attended the Tehachapi Unified School District and later transferred to the Valley Achievement Center School for Autism in Bakersfield. At the age of 21 she moved to Endeavor in the West, a home for autistic adults in Bakersfield.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO