Bear Valley Springs, CA

Evacuation warning issued, then lifted for El Camino Road area of BVS due to fire

By Tehachapi News
Tehechapi News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFire officials lifted on Friday afternoon an evacuation warning that had been issued earlier in the day in the El Camino Road area of Bear Valley...

www.tehachapinews.com

Tehechapi News

Kathleen Marie Baxter, Nov. 4, 1989 – May 20, 2022

Kathleen Marie Baxter passed away unexpectedly early Friday morning, May 20, 2022 in Bakersfield, Calif. She was 32 years old. Kathleen was born on Nov. 4, 1989 in Long Beach, Calif., to parents David and Theresa Baxter and older brother, Jason. In 1991 she welcomed a younger sister, Michelle. When she was 3 years old her family moved to Tehachapi, Calif. She attended the Tehachapi Unified School District and later transferred to the Valley Achievement Center School for Autism in Bakersfield. At the age of 21 she moved to Endeavor in the West, a home for autistic adults in Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Tehechapi News

Gonzalo Javier Higareda, Sept. 5, 1990 – May 13, 2022

Gonzalo Javier Higareda, 31, of Tehachapi, passed away on May 13, 2022, in Tehachapi, Calif. Gonzalo was known to everyone as Geo. Geo was born in Bakersfield, Calif., to Graciela and Gonzalo Higareda on Sept. 5, 1990. He graduated from Tehachapi High School in 2009. After high school, he attended UEI College and completed the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Technician Training Program. In 2021, he was recognized nationally as a Top 10 Technician for Home Appliances and a Top 5 Technician for Samsung TV Repair.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Tehechapi News

Loula Koutroulis

Loula Koutroulis (née Simitzes) has joined her husband, family, friends and the rest of the ranks of angels smiling down on us from Heaven. We’ll fondly recall her grin, one that you can see in every photograph of her, and her zest for life that almost surpassed her joy for helping others.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Tehechapi News

BVS Cultural Arts Association awards scholarships

Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association has awarded five scholarships to some of Tehachapi's talented young arts students. Pictured with BVSCAA President Sonja Bronson, far right, and Scholarship Chair Susan Crowther Miller, far left, are left to right: Maile Hernandez, dance; Grayson Gallella, dance; Emily Heirer, studio art and ceramics and Amelia Bunch, piano. In separate picture is Justice Dyer, theater.
TEHACHAPI, CA

