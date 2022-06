Following their 2022 competitive season, the athletes of Mountain Rec’s Ascent Gymnastics put themselves on the map at multiple postseason competitions. In the last several weeks, the entire 36-member team of girls qualified for the state championships, produced a few state champions across various age groups and set a rare and nearly-perfect individual score in Montrose. On top of that, 12 girls qualified for the Region 3 Regionals in San Antonio and six girls for regionals in Denver. At the regionals, the team had multiple podium finishes, and one regional champion.

15 HOURS AGO