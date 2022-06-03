ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety Names 10 Comics to Watch for 2022

By Jenelle Riley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVariety has named its 10 Comics to Watch for 2022. This year’s honorees will be profiled in the July 20 issue of Variety and be honored at this year’s Just for Laughs Comedy Festival, held in Montreal July 13-31. There will be a panel and cocktail reception held on July 29,...

Issa Rae, Kenya Barris and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Among Top Talent for 2022 American Black Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

In its 26th year, the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) is more star-studded than ever, with a robust lineup of Black film and television stars and creators. After two years of COVID-related pivots, the festival returns to South Beach in Miami for a five-day engagement full of special screenings, panel discussions and events celebrating the Black film and television community. Among the talent joining ABFF festival ambassador Issa Rae, who will debut her new HBO Max series “Rap Sh!t” at the festival, are Chanté Adams, Yahya Abdul- Mateen II, Kenya Barris, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Ben Crump, Michael Ealy, DeVon Franklin, Kasi Lemmons, Judge Greg Mathis, LisaRaye McCoy, Kyla Pratt, Trevante Rhodes, Kendrick Sampson, Robin Thede, Judge Lynn Toler, Susan Kelechi Watson and Salli Richardson Whitfield, among many others.
‘Queer as Folk’ Star Jesse James Keitel to Appear on ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ as Nonbinary Character (EXCLUSIVE)

“Queer as Folk” and “Big Sky” star Jesse James Keitel is boarding “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” for a guest star role as a nonbinary character. Keitel, who is a trans woman, will appear on the June 16 episode of the show’s first season, currently streaming on Paramount+. Keitel will play Dr. Aspen, who once worked as a Starfleet counselor, but whose experiences on the Federation border prompted them to shift careers and work as a humanitarian aid worker. During the episode, which was directed by trans filmmaker Sydney Freeland (“Reservation Dogs”), Dr. Aspen will develop a surprising connection with Spock (Ethan Peck).
Chuck Lorre Reflects on Comedy, Working Through COVID and Finally Being Able to Watch ‘Two and a Half Men’ Again

Chuck Lorre had a lot on his mind earlier this year as his four active CBS comedy series — “Young Sheldon,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “B Positive” and “The United States of Al” — wound down production for the 2021- 22 season. In the end, Team Lorre went 2-2, as CBS pulled the plug on “B Positive” and “Al” but re-upped “Abishola.” “Young Sheldon” had already nabbed a three-season renewal last year.
HBO Boards George Clooney Produced Documentary About Ohio State University Abuse Scandal

A documentary film focusing on the recent sex abuse scandal at Ohio State University has begun production, HBO has announced. The film is based on a 2020 Sports Illustrated cover story written by Jon Wertheim about allegations of sexual abuse that occurred at Ohio State University from 1978 to 1998. The story details how the university’s athletics physician Richard Strauss abused hundreds of male student athletes, mostly on the wrestling and football teams, and how the university swept the abuse under the rug. An independent investigation into the allegations was conducted in 2018, and concluded that the university new about the abuse as early as 1979 but did not report it to law enforcement. Strauss retired from the university in 1998, and died by suicide in 2005.
How ‘The Survivor’ DP Landed on Filming Key Scene in Black and White

Cinematographer George Steel laid out a color map for Barry Levinson’s “The Survivor,” the HBO movie based on a true story that follows Harry Haft (Ben Foster), an Auschwitz survivor who is forced by the Nazis to box other prisoners. In 1953, he made headlines going up against Rocky Marciano.
MOVIES
Karen Bass vs. Rick Caruso: How Entertainment Industry Support for L.A. Mayor Candidates Breaks Down

In a tight primary election for Los Angeles mayor, the two frontrunners — Congresswoman Karen Bass and billionaire developer Rick Caruso — have seen their support split down the middle among major Hollywood players. Tuesday’s election could lead to a November runoff if none of the candidates garner more than 50% of the votes needed to conclusively win the election.
LOS ANGELES, CA
‘Black Adam’ Trailer: Dwayne Johnson Stars in DC’s Anti-Hero Movie

“Black Adam” stars Johnson as the powerful anti-hero and sworn nemesis of Shazam, who was played by Zachary Levi in a 2019 origin movie and in the upcoming sequel, “Shazam: Fury of the Gods,” coming next year. After over a decade in development, “Black Adam” will be released on July 29.
MOVIES

