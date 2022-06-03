Variety Names 10 Comics to Watch for 2022

A documentary film focusing on the recent sex abuse scandal at Ohio State University has begun production, HBO has announced. The film is based on a 2020 Sports Illustrated cover story written by Jon Wertheim about allegations of sexual abuse that occurred at Ohio State University from 1978 to 1998. The story details how the university’s athletics physician Richard Strauss abused hundreds of male student athletes, mostly on the wrestling and football teams, and how the university swept the abuse under the rug. An independent investigation into the allegations was conducted in 2018, and concluded that the university new about the abuse as early as 1979 but did not report it to law enforcement. Strauss retired from the university in 1998, and died by suicide in 2005.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 21 HOURS AGO