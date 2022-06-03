Retired NYPD cop arrested near U.S. Capitol with fake badge, body armor, ammo

The chief law enforcement officer at the scene of the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde did not have a police radio when he arrived, minutes after the gunman entered the school, likely preventing 911 dispatchers from reaching him as children desperately dialed for help, according to a comprehensive timeline of the attack and reporting from a Texas elected official briefed on the investigation.After two officers who arrived at the scene moments after gunman Salvador Ramos entered the school on 24 May, Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arredondo ordered them to stand down, sparking a more than hourlong...

UVALDE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO