Between work, relationships with friends and family and attempting to find time for your own needs, it’s easy to feel pulled in different directions. Instead of feeling fulfilled in all aspects, you might feel as if every aspect is running at diminished capacity. On Tuesday, June 7, at 6 p.m., Vail Symposium and Vail Alliance for Purposeful Living present a special Zoom webinar with author Bobbi Kahler to help deal with the roadblocks on the way to a meaningful life.

VAIL, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO