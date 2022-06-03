ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportsnaut

Jayda Grant, daughter of Dayton coach, dies at 20

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zci6e_0fzlALqX00

Jayda Grant, the daughter of Dayton men’s basketball coach Anthony Grant, has died at age 20.

The university announced her death Friday afternoon in a joint statement issued by Dr. Eric Spina, the campus president, and athletic director Neil Sullivan.

“On behalf of the entire University of Dayton community, it is with devastating heartache we mourn the passing of Jayda Grant. We extend our deepest sympathies to Anthony, Chris and their entire family. They have our unconditional love and support. We pray for their comfort and peace, and support their need for privacy during this period of immeasurable grief,” the statement read.

Her cause of death was not announced.

In 2019, she graduated from Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School, where she ran track. She was a student at Dayton and studying psychology.

She is survived by parents, Anthony and Christina, and brothers, AJ, Preston and Makai. Another Grant child, Brandon, died in 1999.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Dayton Flyers men's basketball coach Anthony Grant grieving death of daughter

Dayton men's basketball head coach Anthony Grant said he's grieving the loss of his daughter Jayda Grant, who died on Friday. In a statement released on Tuesday, Grant said he and his family have appreciated the Dayton community's support since the school announced his 22-year-old daughter's death four days ago. Grant said his daughter had battled mental health challenges in recent years and had sought and received treatment before her passing.
DAYTON, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State offers son of former Cincinnati Bengals WR

Chris Henry Jr. received an offer from Ohio State on Monday. He is a WR from the class of 2026. Ohio State is the 5th school to give Henry an offer. He isn’t rated yet per the 247Sports Composite. Henry attends West Clermont High School in Cincinnati, Ohio and also has offers from West Virginia, Marshall, UConn, and Grambling State. He comes in at 6-foot-3, 170 pounds. His father played WR for West Virginia in college, and was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2005. Henry’s father unfortunately passed away in 2009.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers University#Basketball#Sports#Gonzaga#Malachi Smith Rutgers
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man who killed 11 relatives in Easter shooting dies in prison

An Ohio man serving a life sentence for the shooting deaths of 11 family members in 1975 has died. Officials say 88-year-old James Ruppert died Saturday at the prison system’s Franklin Medical Center in Columbus. Ruppert was living with his mother at her home in Hamilton when he killed her, his brother and sister-in-law, and […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Clothing found in search for two missing Ohio men

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — During a search Saturday, the families of Koby Roush and Raymont Willis found articles of clothing they believe may have belonged to one of the men. The families of Roush and Willis joined volunteers from Golden Hearts, a Voice 4 the Voiceless, in scouring territory in Chillicothe for evidence of their […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WLWT 5

VIDEO: 34 rounds fired from 2 guns damaging buildings in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have released video from a shooting in May where 34 rounds were fired from two guns leaving damage to downtown Cincinnati buildings. Police said the shots were fired at Rosa Parks and Second streets on May 16 at around 1 a.m. No one was injured...
WLWT 5

Cincinnati teacher surprised with donated car on last day of school

CINCINNATI — A Sycamore District teacher got a huge surprise on her last day of school. Heather Potter teaches at E.H. Green Intermediate School and the faculty knew she needed a new car. With the help of Evan’s Auto Care, her school was able to surprise Potter with a...
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man indicted for shooting at police substation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man accused of shooting at a police substation was indicted on assault and firearm charges Friday. Kaleb Queen, 33, allegedly fired gunshots at the Columbus Division of Police substation on the 500 block of East Woodrow Avenue and at a person’s vehicle on the city’s south side on Wednesday, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two teenagers dead after shooting in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two teenage boys are dead after a shooting on the city’s far north side, according to Columbus police. Around 11 p.m. Friday, Columbus police officers went to N. Hamilton Rd. and Warner Rd. on the report of a shooting and found 15-year-old Mahky Andrews inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. […]
WDTN

Dayton man sentenced for part in 2019 fatal kidnapping

According to court documents, five suspects kidnapped Kwasi Casey at gunpoint on July 7, 2019, forcing the victim to stay in one of the defendants’ homes against his will. While one defendant made ransom demands of Casey’s family, another beat Casey with a baseball bat.
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio superintendent resigns less than 1 month on the job

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The leader of Ohio’s Department of Education resigned Friday from his position less than a month after taking it, according to the state board of education president. State Superintendent Stephen Dackin took the position May 10 and previously served as superintendent at Columbus State Community College and Reynoldsburg City Schools. Gov. […]
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

59K+
Followers
48K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy