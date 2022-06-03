ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristow, OK

Person drops litter of skunks at Bristow animal rescue

By Ryan Love
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zwswa_0fzlAEfS00

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is looking for whoever dropped off a litter of skunks at a Bristow animal rescue last week.

Health officials released a warning Friday about the safety risk for the person who handled the litter of skunks as the animals are the main carrier of the rabies virus in Oklahoma.

The litter is said to have been dropped off on or around Tuesday, May 24.

The state health department is asking anyone or someone they know was involved with this situation to call the OSDH Communicable Disease Epidemiologist-on-Call at 405-426-8710.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristow, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Carrier, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
City
Bristow, OK
101wkqx.com

Cowboy wrangles loose cows on Oklahoma Highway

Oklahoma City cowboy Blake Igert got the call Monday morning to catch some loose cows… that were running loose on the freeway in traffic. He hopped on his horse and slowly, one by one, began to wrangle all of them up. “It’s not something you see everyday,” he said talking about catching steers in front of cars at stoplights. Thankfully, he was able to get all of them safely back to their home.
KTUL

20-year-old Kansas woman killed in head-on crash in Nowata County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 20-year-old Kansas woman was killed in a head-on collision in Nowata County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say Kaelyn Kendrick was driving southbound on U.S. 169 near Delaware when her car crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on.
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma Woman identified in deadly Kansas Turnpike crash

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead, and three children are injured after a crash that happened on the Kansas Turnpike Monday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Lieutenant John Lehnherr, troopers were notified of an erratic driver between Emporia and the Emporia service area. The driver has been identified as 31-year-old […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Litter#Skunks#Facebook Patients#Twitter
Z94

Take a Tour of This Old Creepy Abandoned & Allegedly Haunted Oklahoma Circus Camp!

For a lot of people the only thing that's scarier than a creepy clown, is a ghost clown! Talk about nightmare fuel, that's taking it to a whole new level of terror. Oh, but it gets even scarier. Add in the spectral presence of circus animals, performers, freaks, and even the spirits of deceased audience members and you've got an idea of what this place is all about. It's the old abandoned Gandini’s Circus Camp in Edmond, Oklahoma.
LAWTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
KOCO

Man threatens another mass shooting at different Tulsa hospital

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in custody after he threatened another mass shooting at a different Tulsa hospital. Police said the man confessed to these threats less than a week after four people were shot and killed at Saint Francis. The Tulsa Police Department said he admitted that...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Texas man killed after crashing UTV into Oklahoma creek

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. — A Texas man died after the utility-terrain vehicle he was driving fell off a bridge and into a creek Friday in Pontotoc County. The incident occurred near County Road 1550, just south of Ada, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Authorities said Dennis D. Weber, 57,...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy