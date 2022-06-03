ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham Outlook

Chamber, Walker Travel celebrate new office with ribbon cutting

By Pamplin Media Group
 5 days ago
The space will serve both organizations as repairs are made to the original office, which was severely damaged by fire in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PoJaE_0fzl929j00 The Gresham Area Chamber of Commerce and Walker Travel celebrated with a ribbon cutting Friday, June 3, at their new — albeit temporary — shared offices at 1312 E. Powell Blvd., Gresham.

Joining in the fun were members of the Chamber Board of Directors, general membership and staff, along with Doug Walker and staff. About 40 people were in attendance.

"It was heartwarming to have so many chamber members help celebrate the opening of our new building," said chamber CEO Lynn Snodgrass. "Everyone was excited to see how we have rebounded from the devastating January fire. Nothing like a party to bring people together."

The office serves as replacement space as repairs are made on the Walker Building, on Northwest Division Street and Main Avenue, which was severely damaged in a suspected arson in January.

The temporary office space will serve the chamber and Walker Travel until reconstruction is completed on the original office.

The chamber staff collaborated to provide a welcoming party atmosphere to celebrate the ribbon cutting at the temporary location. "We were delighted that so many members and chamber board members were able to attend and celebrate with us," Snodgrass said.

— Steve Brown

