New park plans take shape

June has long been known as the most popular wedding month. In fact, the origin of the name “June” is Juno – in ancient Roman mythology Juno is the goddess of love and marriage. Tradition holds that couples married in June are blessed with love and happiness. Members of the Delaware County History Network are pleased to join in sharing historic bridal gowns and other wedding memorabilia of county residents at several locations during the month to celebrate and honor our heritage together and to welcome the public in discovering the county’s rich history.

DELAWARE COUNTY, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO