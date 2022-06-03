ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, OH

New park plans take shape

By GARY BUDZAK
Delaware Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEWIS CENTER — Preservation Parks of Delaware County is inviting the public to an open house next week to see the concept plan for a new property. The open house is from 4-7 p.m. on June 8 in Orange Friends Church, 3467 E. Orange Road, Lewis Center. The church is near...

Delaware Gazette

Historic gowns on display

June has long been known as the most popular wedding month. In fact, the origin of the name “June” is Juno – in ancient Roman mythology Juno is the goddess of love and marriage. Tradition holds that couples married in June are blessed with love and happiness. Members of the Delaware County History Network are pleased to join in sharing historic bridal gowns and other wedding memorabilia of county residents at several locations during the month to celebrate and honor our heritage together and to welcome the public in discovering the county’s rich history.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in water at Alum Creek State Park

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A body has been recovered at Alum Creek State Park Tuesday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, officers were called to an area near the park’s beach for reports of a missing person last seen on a standup paddleboard at approximately 6:15 p.m. ODNR confirmed at 9:50 […]
FRANKLIN, OH
Delaware Gazette

Funds to benefit Delaware County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Friday, state Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) announced the rollout of the state’s capital budget, a $3.5 billion investment in Ohio’s infrastructure and local community projects. According to a press release from Brenner’s office, a capital budget is approved every two years with funds...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Proposed legislation clears way for ‘community solar’ in Ohio

DARKE COUNTY — Apex Clean Energy’s petition to the Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) regarding Painter Creek Solar is delayed until autumn. However, there are other companies looking at Darke County for smaller-scale projects. One of those companies is Massachusetts-based Nexamp, founded in 2007, now serving 50,000 customers...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Clintonville, Easton area, Westerville among planned Dunkin’ sites

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Central Ohioans are about to have a lot more options for Munchkins and Snackin’ Bacon. Dunkin’ has had an up-and-down history in central Ohio over the years, but the current crop of franchisees seem to be catching on. The local footprint for the Massachusetts-based coffee, doughnuts, and breakfast brand […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
Travel Maven

10 Bucket-list Worthy Restaurants to try in Ohio

Ohio is packed with delicious and unique eateries offering one-of-a-kind atmospheres. From taverns set in historic buildings to restaurants with unforgettable views, we consider the following ten restaurants some of the best and most bucket-list worthy places to eat in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Beavercreek plant lovers gather to restore ransacked garden center

Knollwood Garden Center, a family-owned gardening center in Beavercreek, was attacked by three teens Wednesday night. In a random act of destruction, the teens destroyed everything from flower pots to the computer system and sent seeds flying across the shop floor. However, much to the owners' relief, the plants were spared.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

Columbus Reveals Scheme to Regulate Guns Through Board Of Health

The Ohio Legislature has made it crystal clear that it wants ONE set of consistent firearm laws across the state, and it has specifically forbidden municipalities from regulating guns in any manner. However, even though the state's "preemption" law, spelled out in Ohio Revised Code 9.68, has been in force...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

This Popular Coffee Chain is Opening a Location in Brook Park, Ohio

A new business is coming to Brook Park, a westside suburb of Cleveland. Soon, coffee lovers in the city will have another option to get their caffeine fix in the morning. Biggby Coffee, a Michigan-based coffeehouse chain, is opening a location at 15344 Snow Road, where the now-closed Brook Park branch of PNC Bank used to be and which is across the street from AutoZone.
BROOK PARK, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Columbus mulls new strategy to limit gun violence. Could it work?

In defiance of a gun loving state legislature, the city of Columbus is mulling a novel legal strategy: treating gun violence as a public nuisance. Rather than passing a local law restricting gun access that would likely be struck down in court, Columbus officials indicated they want to instead invoke a state law that says […] The post Columbus mulls new strategy to limit gun violence. Could it work? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Retired nurse writes book

After 30 years in nursing, Delaware resident and retired registered nurse Deborah Lauder is trying her hand as an author with the release of her new book, “White Nylons: An 80s Adventure Through Nursing School.”. Published in April, the book chronicles Lauder’s quest to obtain her nursing degree, referred...
DELAWARE, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Madison, Pickaway, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 14:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Franklin; Madison; Pickaway; Union The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Franklin County in central Ohio Northwestern Pickaway County in central Ohio Eastern Madison County in central Ohio Southeastern Union County in central Ohio * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 232 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near London, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Columbus, Dublin, Westerville, Grove City, Upper Arlington, Gahanna, Hilliard, Worthington, Bexley, London, Jefferson, Canal Winchester, Groveport, Plain City, West Jefferson, Minerva Park, Ohio State University, Lake Darby, Easton and New California. This includes the following Interstates I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 80 and 109. I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 82 and 120. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
visitfairfieldcounty.org

9 of the Best Antique Stores in Ohio

If you like the thrill of scavenger hunts or escape rooms, then you may not be the type to automatically rush into an IKEA when it’s home decorating time. Antiquing is more than just shopping; it’s an experience. And with all the antique stores in Ohio, you just know there are always some great finds around the corner. With that in mind, here are a few of our favorite general and/or niche antique shops in Ohio.
OHIO STATE

Community Policy