KCK police seize 6,000 fentanyl-laced pills, issue warning
After seizing 6,000 fentanyl-laced pills along with guns and other drugs, the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is issuing a warning about the dangers of fentanyl.
It comes as the department says there have been 61 overdoses and 11 overdose deaths in KCK in 2022.
According to the department, fentanyl-laced pills tend to look exactly like pills found at a pharmacy.
However, KCKPD warns pills that are laced with fentanyl are 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.
Once a pill is ingested or inhaled, an overdose can occur within seconds to minutes.
The department says signs of an overdose include:
- A person’s lips immediately turning blue
- Gurgling sounds with breathing
- Stiffening of the body or seizure-like activity
- Foaming at the mouth
- Confusion or strange behavior before the person loses consciousness
—
