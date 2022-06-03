ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

KCK police seize 6,000 fentanyl-laced pills, issue warning

By David Medina
 4 days ago
After seizing 6,000 fentanyl-laced pills along with guns and other drugs, the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is issuing a warning about the dangers of fentanyl.

It comes as the department says there have been 61 overdoses and 11 overdose deaths in KCK in 2022.

According to the department, fentanyl-laced pills tend to look exactly like pills found at a pharmacy.

However, KCKPD warns pills that are laced with fentanyl are 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

Once a pill is ingested or inhaled, an overdose can occur within seconds to minutes.

The department says signs of an overdose include:

  • A person’s lips immediately turning blue
  • Gurgling sounds with breathing
  • Stiffening of the body or seizure-like activity
  • Foaming at the mouth
  • Confusion or strange behavior before the person loses consciousness

