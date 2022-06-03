ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coalinga, CA

Coalinga High Class of 2022 remembered for “its vivacious spirit and resilience”

By María G. Ortiz-Briones
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gmZlJ_0fzl7vg900

When Luna Rodríguez was asked to write the valedictorian speech, she wondered why she should speak for her peers as they celebrated the milestone of graduating from Coalinga High School.

As Rodríguez stood at the podium at Chuck Garten Memorial Bowl on Thursday night (June 2), she said it was a day that “signifies so many different things for each and every one of us graduating tonight.”

About 266 seniors walked into the stadium holding red balloons as family and friends cheered for them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PaKay_0fzl7vg900
Coalinga High School principal Sheila Díaz hugs a student during the commencement ceremony at Chuck Garten Memorial Bowl on June 2. María G. Ortiz-Briones/mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

“Last week my ninth-grade letter to myself was returned to me. In it I wrote, “I hope that when I am reading this in 3 years, I have little to no regrets about the choices I have made in these four years, but most importantly I hope I am valedictorian,” said Rodríguez, one of the 18 valedictorians who graduated. “One might say I am a sucker for a title.”

Rodríguez, who was born in Hanford and raised in Coalinga, will go to UCLA in the fall and major in human biology with her goal of becoming a dermatologist.

Rodríguez, who has a 4.39 GPA, said that even though she did achieve her goal of becoming valedictorian, “it was by far the least important achievement of the last four years.”

“I mean after today it will remain nothing more than a title. It will never be as valuable as the friendships and memories we have made together; memories that will transcend this next phase of our life,” said the 18-year-old Rodríguez, who is a second-generation college student.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3skDrY_0fzl7vg900
Coalinga High School valedictorians Luna Rodríguez and Frieda Hernández before the commencement ceremony at Chuck Garten Memorial Bowl on June 2. María G. Ortiz-Briones/mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

“Just last year our whole life was monitored from a computer screen. Friendly faces seemed unfamiliar. But as schools opened up and we all came back, the class of 2022 was revitalized,” Rodríguez said of going thought part of her high school career in the middle of a pandemic as they reflect on losses that only amplified their school spirit.

Rodríguez said the graduating class will be remembered “for its vivacious spirit and resilience. Go Toads!”

Coalinga High School

June 2, 2022

Chuck Garten Memorial Bowl / Coalinga

Latino enrollment: 86.2%

Latino valedictorians: Cristina Cisneros, Layla Corona, Nayeli Escalante, Frieda Hernández, Karely Hernández, Erin Mia Ituralde, Jennifer Jiménez, Daniela Márquez, Jessica Mendez, Lillian Moreno, Miguel Reyes-Juárez, Luna Rodríguez

Highlight: The entire Coalinga High School graduating Class 2022 released more than 250 red balloons in memory of senior Hazel Medina who would have graduated with them followed by a moment of silence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48w67V_0fzl7vg900
The entire Coalinga High School graduating Class 2022 released more than 250 red balloons in memory of senior Hazel Medina who would have graduated with them. María G. Ortiz-Briones/mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29KRR6_0fzl7vg900
The entire Coalinga High School graduating Class 2022 released more than 250 red balloons in memory of senior Hazel Medina who would have graduated with them followed by a moment of silence. María G. Ortiz-Briones/mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

Quote: “This chapter of your life may be closing but your story is just beginning. You have created unbreakable bonds and have formed unforgettable relationships and memories that will last a lifetime. I have no doubt that each one of you will go off and do great things. Always believe in yourself. Stay safe. And no matter what your path is, I know you’re bound to change the world. I am so proud of you,” Sheila Díaz, principal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ztQBW_0fzl7vg900
Coalinga High School principal Sheila Díaz during the commencement ceremony at Chuck Garten Memorial Bowl on June 2. María G. Ortiz-Briones/mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coalinga, CA
City
Hanford, CA
Local
California Education
GV Wire

She Got $10 for Top Grades, but What She Really Wanted Was 50 Books

Yanely Reyes Cruz was still a little sleepy Monday morning when Fresno Unified Trustee Keshia Thomas arrived at her fifth-grade classroom at Kirk Elementary School with an armful of books. So Yanely didn’t quite remember that a couple of weeks ago, when she was presented a $10 award for being...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Coalinga High School#Gpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
UCLA
villagelife.com

High school swimmers make a splash

Seventeen El Dorado County athletes competed in the 2022 CIF Swim and Dive Championships at Clovis West High School May 12-14 — nine from Ponderosa and eight from Oak Ridge. In total the schools combined for four top-10 finishes and nine top-15 finishes. In the girls’ 400-meter freestyle relay,...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia Chamber names Man, Woman of the Year

VISALIA – A community is a network of relationships strengthened by the commitment of its members to each other. It’s about serving customers who support local business, caring for patients who care for others, and helping others who may be unable to help themselves. For more than six...
VISALIA, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
2K+
Followers
328
Post
446K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy