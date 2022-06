Laclede County voters should have brand new voter registration cards in time for the August primary election. County Clerk Linda Cansler said the cards were mailed out near the end of May. She said the office sent new voter ID cards to all registered voters due to the district changes that have happened for State Representative and State Senatorial districts. “We are sending out new voter registration cards because of the redistricting that’s happened within Laclede County,” she said. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.

LACLEDE COUNTY, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO