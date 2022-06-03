Sheriff: Animal rescue CEO arrested after 30 dead animals allegedly found in her home

The controversial cop reality show 'Live PD' will be renewed on a new network two years after its cancellation in the wake of George Floyd's murder. The popular A&E program Live PD- which broadcast unfolding arrests 'live' on air- is set to return to Reelz cable network after it was cancelled in 2020 under the new name 'On Patrol: Live'

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 MINUTES AGO