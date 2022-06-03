GSW hosts Little Canes Camp

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - June 19 marks Juneteenth. It is a day to commemorate the abolishment of slavery. There are a number of events in the WALB viewing area to mark Juneteenth. The 4th annual Juneteenth Festival will be Saturday, June 18. It will be at Riverfront Park, 112 N Front Street. It will be from noon till dusk. Admission is free. There will be vendors, music and kids attractions. Also part of the festival is the Gospel Explosion and the Conversation Stageplay. The Gospel Explosion event will be Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m., at the Albany Amphitheater. The Conversation Stageplay will be Sunday, June 19 at 4 p.m., at the Albany Municipal Auditorium.

ALBANY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO