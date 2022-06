Coming soon: Senate President Matt Huffman said Tuesday that the Ohio Senate likely will take up some sort of bill banning transgender athletes from competing in girls’ sports. Per Andrew Tobias, Huffman said the Senate likely will take up a Senate version of the bill, which has yet to get a hearing since it was introduced in March 2021. Huffman also criticized House Republicans for how they added the language to an unrelated bill during a late-night session last week, rather than airing the controversial out through a typical legislative committee process. “I think that’s a bad way to change policy,” Huffman said. “This is something a lot of people are interested in. And so, we have a bill over here, and I think we’ll probably move that bill when we have time to properly vet these policy measures.”

OHIO STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO