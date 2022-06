Gov. Ron DeSantis has allocated $10 million in state funding for Florida’s Urban Search and Rescue teams and promised another round of $1,000 bonuses for first responders. The state’s eight urban Search and Rescue teams are typically the first boots to hit the ground when disasters like hurricanes and building collapses happen across Florida. The money will be used to support those teams by providing them with vital equipment and helping them get the training they need to immediately respond to disasters. These teams play an important role after a hurricane, for instance, by conducting search and rescue missions and providing lifesaving actions to devastated areas.

4 HOURS AGO