Darvin Ham was not Lakers’ first choice as head coach?

Patrick Baldwin Jr. was one of the most sought-after five-star recruits last year. He shook the recruiting world when he chose to play for his father, who is head coach at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM). Even before the season began, it was widely believed that Baldwin Jr. was going to be a one-and-done player. Many even expected him to be a lottery pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Unfortunately, Baldwin Jr. got hurt 11 games into the season and was not able to return. This has hurt his stock considerably, with some considering him a late-first round or early-second round prospect. According to Scott Grodsky at CBS58 in Milwaukee, Patrick Baldwin Jr. himself has stated that the Milwaukee Bucks have shown some interest in him.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO