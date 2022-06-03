ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darvin Ham was not Lakers’ first choice as head coach?

By Darryn Albert
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is more than qualified to serve in the position. But it turns out that he may have actually been the team’s Plan B. Veteran basketball writer Marc Stein reported this week...

