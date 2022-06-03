Steve DeVoursney announces retirement

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - An educator out of Dooly County recently passed away, but her influence will live on the school grounds thanks to a pond that was dedicated to her. “She was the type of person that always wanted you to do right, always wanted you to just be the best you can be. She opened my eyes to a lot of things,” Summer Cherry, Dooly County High School graduate said.

