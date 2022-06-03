ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPTV West Palm Beach

Signs warn drivers of flooding in Boca Raton

By Matt Sczesny
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cr882_0fzl6T7i00

Steady rain, even heavy at times, from Potential Tropical Cyclone One has been hitting Boca Raton on Friday.

There are signs up along Federal Highway warning of possible flooding.

Local businesses said the storm drains sometimes don't do their job when it rains.

Mayor Scott Singer said it’s the state’s job to maintain Federal Highway, and as far as the rest of Boca Raton, Singer said the city is ready.

"We go out before storms to clear any obstructions and immediately after a storm has passed and during storms, we go out to clear landscape debris and other stuff that may be blocking drains," Singer said.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Along Federal Highway, the flooding signs are up, and with good reason.

Singer said, for the most part, the city is ready for this weather, clearing drains and replacing drainage pipes underground in a sweeping infrastructure project. But Federal Highway is an issue, Singer said.

"Federal Highway is maintained by the state. We do know of areas we’ve been working with the state to get them to make some upgrades to improve drainage. It has to do with the way the road is oriented," Singer said.

Blocked drains are the number one concern as we head into Friday night.

Hundreds of utility workers are ready to hit the road if the oncoming storm knocks out power. And they could be alerted to the source of the outage by a fleet of small, camera-mounted vehicles called substation rovers.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

City of Lake Worth Beach votes unanimously in favor of Gulfstream Hotel project

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The historic Gulfstream Hotel is one step closer to being brought back to Lake Worth Beach. During the Lake Worth Beach City Commission meeting on Tuesday night, the city commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the Gulfstream Hotel project. The original six-story Gulfstream Hotel has been closed for the past 15 years.
LAKE WORTH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stormy Weather#Boca Raton#Infrastructure#South Beach#Traffic
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Broward, Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Broward; Palm Beach The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Broward County in southeastern Florida Southeastern Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 503 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hamptons At Boca Raton, or near Boca Raton, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach and Delray Beach. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Construction for new neighborhood project in Martin County underway

PALM CITY, Fla. — It's been a vision for Knight Kiplinger years in the making — an innovative, environmentally-conscious neighborhood in Martin County. "It will be multigenerational, not gated golf course communities catering to the affluent. Martin County has many beautiful wonderful gated golf course communities. It’s not an unmet need," Knight Kiplinger, the creator of Newfield, told WPBF 25 News.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Askaneli, new Fort Lauderdale restaurant with Georgian cuisine, wants you to eat with your bare hands

On the eve of opening Askaneli, his new Georgian restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Ukrainian owner Oleksandr Uvarov faced a family crisis in Kyiv. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February forced Uvarov to move swiftly, evacuating wife Victoria and daughters Alisa and Vanya to the United States, as missiles began striking the capital city. Once his family was safe in South Florida, Uvarov ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
jitneybooks.com

The Rainiest Day in Miami History

The rain this past weekend was out of control. On Friday the flooding in Downtown Miami from 11 inches of rain unleashed all kinds of chaos. There were stalled cars and late night partiers having to wade through thigh deep waters. There were even videos of fish swimming around puddles...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Flooding in Fort Lauderdale, drivers advised to seek alternate routes

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Flooding has been reported in Fort Lauderdale Saturday. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, there is flooding along Powerline Road, between Commercial Boulevard and Cypress Creek Road. Northbound and southbound lanes on Powerline Road will be closed between Northwest 56th Street and 59th Court...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

The storm that wasn't: Soggy system brought little wind, dumped 7-9 inches on parts of PBC

After a couple days of dread and buildup, the potential tropical cyclone that wasn't began moving out to sea Saturday afternoon after bringing downpours to some parts of South Florida, but little more than an average rainy day to others. The National Weather Service canceled its flood advisory and tropical storm warning for Palm Beach County on Saturday afternoon. Heavy rain has ended, and major flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat in the county, NWS said,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Female driver hit and killed by a Brightline train in Oakland Park

Another driver has been hit and killed by a Brightline train this time in Broward County. The accident happened yesterday afternoon in Oakland Park at Cypress Creek Highway near Dixie Highway. The sheriff’s office, says typically these collisions occur when drivers try to beat the train and ignore warning lights,...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
massachusettsnewswire.com

City of Pompano Beach Florida Issues Invitation to Negotiate to Master Developers Globally: New Downtown on 75-plus Acres

Redevelopment of a New Downtown on 75-plus Acres Presents Historic Opportunity. POMPANO BEACH, Fla. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The City of Pompano Beach (City) and the Pompano Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) have issued an Invitation to Negotiate (ITN) for a Master Developer to help the City and CRA create a new Downtown and realize the vision of an exciting destination for businesses, residents, tourists, and other investment stakeholders.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy