Sometimes losing your ace pitcher and top two bats in batting average can sink a team. For the Remsen St. Mary’s High School baseball team, it has only gotten stronger. The Hawks (15-0) started the year barely ranked inside the Top 10, but have quickly risen to the top spot in Class 1A. Some of the early season doubt can from losing Blaine Harpenau and the strong senior class of last season.

IOWA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO