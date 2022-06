American returns to action after four months out of golf and says he will be more careful about airing strong opinions. Gone is the blue-chip branding, gone is the beaming smile. A subdued, humble – or humbled – Phil Mickelson sat in front of the media for the first time since becoming embroiled in a scandal linked to the very tournament at which he has chosen to make his return. “I’ve made, said and done a lot of things that I regret,” he said. “I’m sorry for that and for the hurt that it has caused a lot of people.” He looked composed, if far from completely comfortable.

GOLF ・ 13 MINUTES AGO