Absentee voting deadlines for June 21 runoff election

ALABAMA (WHNT) — The absentee voting period for the runoff election began one day after the Primary Election on May 24. Here are the important deadlines if you’re voting by absentee ballot.

The state of Alabama will hold a runoff election for several state and county races on June 21. Ahead of the election, News 19, Your Local Election Headquarters wants to make sure you get the opportunity to vote, even if you can’t make it to the polls. Here’s how to check if you’re registered to vote.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, the official recognition of Juneteenth as a state holiday is on Monday, June 20, so the last day to return an absentee ballot by hand was changed to June 17.

Absentee ballot applications can be downloaded online or requested by visiting or calling your local Absentee Election Manager’s Office. A list of those offices can be found here . Voters may also contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210 to request an absentee ballot application.

Important Deadlines

June 14: Last day that absentee ballot applications can be received by mail

June 16: Last day that absentee ballots can be returned by hand

June 17: Last day to return absentee ballots by hand to the Absentee Election Manager

June 21: Absentee ballots returned by mail must be received by the Absentee Election Manager no later than 12 p.m.

Voters who are eligible to vote pursuant to the Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) have until June 21 to postmark an absentee ballot.

For a list of the electoral candidates who will be on the ballots on June 21, click here.

Any questions or concerns should be directed to the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210.

