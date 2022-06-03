ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

‘Instant family’: Couple welcomes son, daughter within days and in different states

By Catherine Patterson, Jordan Gartner
WECT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A family in Tennessee doubled in just a few days as the new parents welcomed a baby boy and girl born days apart in different states. WBRC reports Meredith and Clay McCord are crediting their strong faith and a friend for their recent double...

www.wect.com

Advocate Andy

Tennessee Pastors Challenge Stance of Alliance Defending Freedom

Faith leaders say group is defending adoption agency that denied Jewish couple a baby. In response to efforts by Christian legal defense organization Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) to offer legal support to an East Tennessee adoption agency that refused to assist a couple because of their Jewish faith, a group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition is claiming that ADF is distorting core teachings of the Christian faith.
TENNESSEE STATE
wjhl.com

First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability

(WJHL) Kathy Whitaker, director of the First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability tells us about some of the programs and services. For more information visit the agency’s website.
virginiatraveltips.com

9 Best Apple Orchards in Tennessee (You Shouldnʻt Miss!)

This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There’s no better way to enjoy the beauty of nature and taste some delicious, fresh food than going to an apple orchard! These are the best apple orchards in Tennessee that you must visit this year!
TENNESSEE STATE
localmemphis.com

Opinion | It's time for Tennessee to take over the clerk's office | Richard Ransom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — My tags expire in October and I'm getting very concerned this license plate fiasco won't be resolved before then. I've always liked Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. I don't understand why she had begged for weeks to get more money for postage, and when commissioners give her $540,000 in emergency funds, now she says no thanks.
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

The “unnaming” of Benton County, Tennessee

There are a lot of examples out there of places being renamed. A dorm at my alma mater used to be called Confederate Hall; now it’s Memorial Hall. I once skied at Squaw Valley Resort in California, now known as Palisades Tahoe. The highest mountain in the United States, once officially known as Mount McKinley, is now Denali.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Tennessee Has the 8th Fastest-Growing Economy in the U.S.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts have struggled to understand exactly what is happening with the U.S. economy. In the spring of 2020, many observers feared massive job loss and economic hardship, but robust federal stimulus helped stem the worst effects. Through much of 2021, the labor market experienced an unprecedented combination of relatively high unemployment, high numbers of job vacancies, and record numbers of job switches. Better-than-expected economic performance throughout the pandemic has given more households the means to spend on big purchases like houses or durable goods—leading to massive price increases in many categories.
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

Five free things to do in Middle Tennessee

When school is out, it can be tough to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. Here are a few ways around Middle Tennessee to keep the kids busy:. Leiper’s Fork Lawnchair Theatre Free Movies. Bring...
TENNESSEE STATE
knoxfocus.com

The 1948 Election in Tennessee V

Much as it will surprise many readers, there was a time – – – a very long time indeed – – – when Tennessee was almost entirely a one-party state. Elections were decided inside the Democratic primaries. The highest office any Republican to could really aspire to with any expectation of reaching it was the U. S. House of Representatives, as the First and Second Congressional Districts in East Tennessee remained reliably in the hands of the GOP. In Middle Tennessee Republicans were as rare as unicorns and in West Tennessee only slightly less so. There were rare occasions when a Republican had come along and managed to win a two-year term as governor, usually when the Democratic Party had torn itself asunder in some brutal fight. That had happened in 1910 when the Democratic Party in Tennessee had split into two factions; the “Independent” Democrats allied themselves with the Republicans and Ben W. Hooper was elected governor twice, winning statewide elections in 1910 and 1912. The alliance referred to as the “Fusion” movement also elected both United States senators in the Tennessee General Assembly where Independent Democrats and Republicans combined to beat the regular Democratic nominees. Yet both Luke Lea and John Knight Shields were Independent Democrats, not Republicans.
TENNESSEE STATE
chattanoogacw.com

Dramatic changes in Tennessee turkey hunting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission has set the state’s hunting and trapping seasons for 2022-23, including some dramatic changes for turkey hunters. After hearing growing reports of decreasing turkey populations, the Commission voted to open the Spring turkey season statewide two weeks later than...
TENNESSEE STATE

