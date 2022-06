Summer conditioning time is upcoming for Arkansas football and the man who oversees the program is freshly minted. Rather, he’s freshly minted with a new deal. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman met with the media earlier in the week for the first time since signing a contract extension that will keep him in Fayetteville through 2026. “It was an honor that the school thought enough of me to give me a longer contract and, obviously, the financial benefit of that and things of that nature,” Pittman said during the press conference. “But it was probably a relief, but also very humbling and an honor...

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 30 MINUTES AGO