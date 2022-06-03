ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Governor announces $12.3M for apprenticeship programs

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEWISTON, Maine (AP) Fourteen organizations will receive $12.3 million in grants to expand apprentice programs, Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday. The funding is expected to provide more than 3,000 Mainers with apprenticeship or pre-apprenticeship...

Republicans Unite
2d ago

worst governor in history of Maine, 5.00 a gallon for gas ! if you voted for her you should punch you self in the face. she's is not helping the people of maine , she is hurting them

5
Mantle
3d ago

wow... all in time for the refugees... business now can train refugees for free.. let me guess I will not qualify for the program....

4
Jennifer Lacasse
2d ago

highly doubtful mills. just like how you had all that money for small businesses, and they all closed their doors because they couldn't afford to stay open, as you never gave that money to them.

2
