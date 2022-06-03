These Are the Weirdest Things You’ve Found in Your Cars

This sports car will ride in glory again. Hunting down barn find cars is a dream of so many, but it’s a lot harder than it sounds. One of the best in the business is Dennis Collins, who had racked up some pretty impressive finds over the years. For a sampling, you should check out his YouTube channel. Anyway, this time around he’s shared a video of him rescuing a barn find 1959 Chevrolet Corvette in Georgia. And unlike so many “barn finds,” this car is grimy all over, so it doesn’t look staged.
