Washington, DC

New Washington, D.C. Documentary Film Festival To Launch

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
Plans are in the works to launch a new documentary film festival in Washington, D.C. in June 2023, with a launch event to take place later this month.

Jamie Shor, president of PR Collaborative, and Sky Sitney, director of the film and media studies program at Georgetown University, are founders of the new event, called DC/DOX .

The announcement comes after the AFI announced earlier this year that it would merge AFI Docs this year into the AFI Fest in Los Angeles in November.

“Washington, D.C. has always been an essential home for leading-edge documentary films,” Sitney said in a statement. “With the explosion of non-fiction storytelling in recent years, we wanted to create a new space to showcase this vital work.”

Shor, whose firm had done PR for AFI Docs, said that the festival will be “serving as a critical marketplace for the launch of prestige documentary films in the nation’s capital.”

A June 15 launch event will feature D.C. debut screenings of Aftershock; Endangered; Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song; The Martha Mitchell Effect; Riotsville, USA: Sirens and Sophia . The event will take place at the Landmark Atlantic Plumbing Cinema. Scheduled to attend will be filmmakers Rachel Grady of Endangered ; Anne Alvergue and Debra McClutchy of The Martha Mitchell Effect; Rita Baghdadi of Sirens ; and Jon Kasbe and Crystal Moselle of Sophia . Shawnee Benton Gibson and Omari Maynard, subjects of Afterschock , also will take part on the post screening conversations.

The AFI announced in February that it would present AFI Docs at AFI Fest “because of the ongoing uncertainty due to the pandemic.”

#Documentary Film#Feature Film#Academy Awards#D C#Pr Collaborative#Georgetown University#Dc Dox#Afi Docs#Endangered#Crystal Moselle
