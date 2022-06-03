Knoxville man sentenced to six years in prison after car crash resulting in young child's death

Clinton, Tennessee – Today, Christy Comer, age 41, plead guilty to the murder of J.C. Copeland in the Anderson County Criminal Court and was remanded to the custody of the Tennessee Department of Corrections. J.C. Copeland was an 83-year-old man who resided in the City of Rocky Top. In the overnight hours of August 30, 2018, Christy Comer made the decision to rob him to get money for methamphetamine. She told authorities that she had chosen the victim because she believed he would be an easy target. Mr. Copeland was then murdered and his body hidden under his porch. Comer stated to authorities, after she was apprehended, that among the items she had stolen from the victim was a DVD player that she sold for $10 worth of methamphetamine.

ANDERSON COUNTY, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO