Knoxville, TN

Knoxville man sentenced to six years in prison after car crash resulting in young child's death

 4 days ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man will spend six years in prison after he was sentenced Friday in a fiery car crash that resulted in the death of a child. Daryl Rollins, 26,...

KPD: Officer resigns after involvement in fatal crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department officer involved in a fatal August 2021 crash has resigned. Officer Cody Klingmann submitted his letter of resignation on Tuesday, June 7, according to KPD. Mauricio Luna died on August 13 after a Knoxville police cruiser driven by Klingmann crashed into his...
KNOXVILLE, TN
No life-threatening injuries after ambulance crash on I-40 in Roane County on Monday

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials said only non-life-threatening injuries were reported after an ambulance crashed with another vehicle on I-40 in Roane County on Monday. They said the Putnam County EMS ambulance was involved in the crash at around 6:15 p.m. on Monday. The crew was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. They were treated there and are back home recovering, according to a release from officials.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
ANDERSON COUNTY MURDER DEFENDANT PLEADS GUILTY

Clinton, Tennessee – Today, Christy Comer, age 41, plead guilty to the murder of J.C. Copeland in the Anderson County Criminal Court and was remanded to the custody of the Tennessee Department of Corrections. J.C. Copeland was an 83-year-old man who resided in the City of Rocky Top. In the overnight hours of August 30, 2018, Christy Comer made the decision to rob him to get money for methamphetamine. She told authorities that she had chosen the victim because she believed he would be an easy target. Mr. Copeland was then murdered and his body hidden under his porch. Comer stated to authorities, after she was apprehended, that among the items she had stolen from the victim was a DVD player that she sold for $10 worth of methamphetamine.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
Grainger County paramedic charged with assault while on the job

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. — In late May, Rutledge police arrested Jason Pelham and charged him with assault. Pelham was a paramedic with Grainger County EMS. Angela Taylor said she got a call about her father, who had a seizure on May 25. She went to her dad's house and asked the ambulance driver if she could check on her father in the back of the truck.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
Sheriff, family friend release new details in Johnson City woman’s death

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man is now on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list after being charged in connection with a woman’s death. Bradley Miller is charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence. Miller is accused of killing his girlfriend, Athena Saunders, whose body […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Morristown man’s home burglarized days after death, family offering reward

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Freddy Shoemaker would often find himself on Cherokee and Douglas Lake doing his favorite after-work activity, which was fishing. As a mechanic in Morristown, the 47-year-old East Tennessean worked hard, and for long hours. Limited by a heart condition, it was a regular activity that he and his younger sister Angela Taylor would do.
MORRISTOWN, TN
Knoxville Police Asking for Help to Find the Driver of a Vehicle Believed to be Involved in a Hit-and-Run with a Bicyclist

Knoxville Police are asking for help to identify the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run with a bicyclist. Officers reportedly stopped a Volvo Cross Country on Willow Avenue and Patton Street Saturday night because it did not have a license plate and as officers approached the car sped away. Officers reportedly did not pursue the vehicle.
KNOXVILLE, TN
1 child dies, 3 injured in fire at Tennessee home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — One child died and three others were in critical condition following a fire that destroyed a home in East Tennessee, officials said. The Knoxville Fire Department said crews responded Monday afternoon to a report of a blaze with people trapped and arrived to find heavy flames coming from the back of the residence, news outlets reported. The first crews were pushed back from the fire when they attempted entry, but were eventually able to get inside, fire officials said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Endangered Child Alert Issued For Missing Tennessee Teen

An endangered child alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for a missing 15-year-old Tennessee girl. The alert was issued on Sunday. According to police, 15-year-old Allie Marie Dunn went missing from the Lewis Chapel area of Sequatchie County on June 5th. Dunn is said to be...
TENNESSEE STATE
Knoxville, TN
