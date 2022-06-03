Ask The Expert: Why did some kids develop eating disorders during the pandemic?

Kids have had to deal with a lot during the pandemic. Everything from social anxiety and depression, to even developing eating disorders to cope with the drastic changes the pandemic has put on their daily life.

On Ask the Expert, Dr. Any McGarrahan joined the KRLD Afternoon News to discuss the issue. He is a Psychologist at Children's Health. He shares why cases of adolescent eating disorders increased over the past two years, as well as the types of eating disorders that were more commonly seen at his clinic. He also gives parents advice on what to do if their child starts showing symptoms.

