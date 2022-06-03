ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Zerker Road at Merced Avenue closed following crash

By Jocelyn Sandusky
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has closed Zerker Road at Merced Avenue following a crash involving a semi-truck and sedan Friday morning, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.

The crash happened at about 10:44 a.m., and the roadway has been closed since about 11 a.m. At least one person sustained minor injuries, according to officials.

Officials are working to clear the roadway after the semi-truck, carrying almond hulls, flipped on its side and spilled its contents into the roadway.

Avoid the area if possible.

