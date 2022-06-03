ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooter in NYC delivery man’s death spent months threatening restaurant workers, officials say

By Aliza Chasan, Nexstar Media Wire, Nicole Johnson
 4 days ago

NEW YORK ( WPIX ) — A New York City man arrested on Wednesday allegedly gunned down a delivery worker because of a monthslong vendetta over a Chinese food order, officials said.

Glenn Hirsch, 51, of Queens, allegedly spent months stalking and harassing workers from Great Wall Restaurant before fatally shooting Zhiwen Yan , 45, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. Yan was shot just moments after dropping off an order on April 30.

“As alleged, a petty dispute over a take-out order became an obsessive point of contention for the defendant who began to stalk and harass employees at the restaurant for months,” Katz said. “The tragic end result was the murder of a hard-working employee, who left behind a devastated family and a grieving community.”

Hirsch’s rage was kicked off on Nov. 30, 2021. He ordered food and asked for extra duck sauce packets, which workers at Great Wall Chinese Restaurant on Queens Boulevard gave him, but “the defendant became irate, nonetheless, and argued with workers at the eatery,” officials said.

The Queens man demanded a refund and wanted to return the food, according to the indictment. When workers refused, Hirsch called the police. Officers arrived and workers explained to them that they could not accept food back because of COVID.

Hirsch stormed out, but he allegedly came back repeatedly and threatened workers. On Dec. 16, 2021, Hirsch allegedly used a knife to damage a restaurant worker’s car.

“I have a gun,” he allegedly told workers. “Be careful, this is the last time I’m going to tell you.”

Workers followed him, confronted him and pulled down Hirsch’s mask, according to the indictment. One took pictures of Hirsch’s face and of the license plate on his parked SUV.

On Jan. 28, 2022, a worker was outside shoveling snow when Hirsch showed up, officials said. Hirsch allegedly pointed a gun at the man.

“How’s your car? Remember me? I will kill your entire family,” he allegedly said.

The worker rushed inside and called the police. By the time the worker went back outside, Hirsch was gone and the tires on the employee’s car had been slashed.

On April 30, Hirsch dropped his wife off at work, authorities said. He was then caught on camera passing by the Queens Boulevard restaurant seven times.

Just before 9:30 p.m., Yan left the restaurant on a scooter, officials said. Hirsch allegedly followed as Yan made his delivery. Yan drove off and then, while stopped at a red light near 67th Drive and 108th Street, he spotted Hirsch.

The worker backed away, but Hirsch allegedly fired a single shot to Yan’s chest, killing the delivery worker. Hirsch fled, heading to his wife’s apartment.

Hirsch was indicted by a Queens County grand jury Thursday on murder, stalking and other charges. He faces between 29 2/3 to 44 years-to-life in prison, if convicted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NBC New York

Brooklyn Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Slamming 12-Year-Old to the Ground

A teacher at a Brooklyn school is under arrest after a verbal confrontation with a student allegedly became physical. Marquell Singleton, 30, was arrested Monday on charges of assault and endangering the welfare of a child. According to police, the incident happened Saturday at P.S. 178 Saint Clair Mckelway on...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Neighbors still fuming 1 year after MTA bus crashed into Brooklyn apartment building

The MTA bus that crashed into a Brooklyn apartment building with so much force that it was stuck for several days left a mess that has neighbors still seething one year later. Tuesday marks the anniversary of the wild crash, which captivated locals and concerned city officials who feared the three-story limestone building would collapse if the bus were removed before the structure could be ...
BROOKLYN, NY
