Deputies looking for Orlando bank robber they say was out of prison for just one day

By WFTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Timothy Paul Jones, 59. Deputies say he is wanted for robbing the Truist Bank on South Orange Blossom Trail on Thursday, June 2.

Jones had been out of prison for just one day, according to deputies, before committing the crime.

According to deputies, Jones walked into the bank, implied he had a gun, and robbed the bank teller. Jones then carjacked someone in the parking lot and took off in the victim’s dark gray Toyota Camry.

The Florida Department of Corrections website indicates Jones was on supervised release starting June 1. He was in prison serving an eight-year sentence for a 2013 bank robbery conviction in Orange County.

Jones was last seen leaving the bank in the stolen Toyota Camry but investigators believe he may have “ditched” the car and is now traveling by bus.

If you see Jones, call 911 or the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357

