US-29 crash shuts down lane in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A car crash shut down part of US-29, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

The crash occurred at 3:14 p.m. on Friday, near Martin Luther King Drive and below East Florida Street.

Area of the crash (courtesy of © OpenStreetMap contributors )

The lane reopened shortly after at 3:29 p.m. but there is no word as to what caused the crash at this time.

NCDOT estimates that the impact on traffic will be high.

