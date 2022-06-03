ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

US-29 crash shuts down lane in Greensboro

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A car crash shut down part of US-29, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

The crash occurred at 3:14 p.m. on Friday, near Martin Luther King Drive and below East Florida Street.

Area of the crash (courtesy of © OpenStreetMap contributors )

The lane reopened shortly after at 3:29 p.m. but there is no word as to what caused the crash at this time.

I-85/40 fast lane closes due to disabled vehicle in Burlington

NCDOT estimates that the impact on traffic will be high.

wfmynews2.com

A Greensboro used car lot owner made a shocking discovery

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro used car lot owner made a shocking discovery after returning to work from vacation. Several cars missing from the lot, and even more car keys are missing. Gran Motor Sports on Manley Avenue has been in operation since 2017. The used car dealership is...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police: 75-year-old dies due to injuries from crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One man has died as a result of injuries received in a crash last month. According to a news release, Greensboro police were called to South Holden Road at Interstate 85 on May 17 regarding the collision. Officers said that a 2013 Mercedes driven by John...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Lewisville woman pinned during fiery crash; suspect charged with DWI

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 21-year-old Lewisville woman is seriously injured after a fiery crash. Winston-Salem police responded to the 5100 block of Skylark Road, near Community Church Road in Pfafftown, Monday around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders saw the woman's car overturned and on fire. The driver was...
LEWISVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

2 dogs die in Winston-Salem fire on West 12th Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two dogs died in a fire in Winston-Salem on Monday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department. The call reporting the fire came in at 12:58 p.m., and firefighters arrived at 1:02 p.m.   A woman who lives at the home on West 12th Street had smoke inhalation issues but declined being […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
cbs17

Man seriously injured in Durham hit-and-run, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—Durham police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a motorcycle. The hit-and-run happened Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. near Durham Chapel Hill Blvd. and Academy Road. Police said the 60-year-old victim was driving a motorcycle when he was hit by a dark colored vehicle; the victim has life-threatening...
DURHAM, NC
