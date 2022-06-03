ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

Vermonter hit by train while fishing

By Bridget Whelan
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mjqDZ_0fzkzNDb00

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) – Brattleboro Police and Brattleboro Fire and Rescue Inc. responded to the North Bridge on Putney Road for a person hit by a train on Thursday. Police say when they arrived they found a male lying in the water conscious and alert.

Police say it appears that the male was fishing off of the train bridge when the train came through. The investigation is ongoing.

The male was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital where he was flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for further observation, according to police. Brattleboro Police encourage people to stay off all train bridges and tracks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
mychamplainvalley.com

Police: Man found on side of road was shot to death

Springfield, VT — Vermont State Police have identified the man whose body was found Monday on the side of Greeley Road in Springfield and said he was shot to death. Gilliam, 38, of Springfield died from a gunshot wound to the head, police said, and the death has been ruled a homicide.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
NECN

Man Found Shot to Death in Springfield, Vermont, Is Identified

Authorities have released the name of the man who was found fatally shot in the head in Springfield, Vermont, on Monday. Justin Gilliam, 38, of Springfield, was identified as the person whose body was found on the side of Greeley Road around noon, according to an announcement from Vermont State Police Tuesday.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont police investigating 'suspicious' death of man found alongside road

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — A man's body was found on the side of the road in Springfield VT on Monday, authorities say. Police are calling his death suspicious. Springfield police received a call just after noon on Monday from a nearby resident alerting them to what appeared to be the body of a deceased adult man on the side of Greeley Road in Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Accidents
City
Putney, VT
Brattleboro, VT
Crime & Safety
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
City
Brattleboro, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Brattleboro Police
WNYT

Large police presence in Latham started as fight on CDTA bus

Police say a large police presence in Latham Tuesday afternoon started with a fight on a CDTA bus. They tell NewsChannel 13 two people on the bus were fighting, when at least one displayed a gun. The two people got off the bus at Latham Farms and continued to fight.
WMTW

Hundreds of bags of fentanyl lost or stolen from New England hospital

KEENE, N.H. — An investigation is underway after state officials say hundreds of bags of fentanyl were either lost or stolen from Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, New Hampshire. The state has suspended the licenses of multiple hospital staff, including the chief nursing officer. The Office of Professional Licensure...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
informnny.com

3 kids charged with arson in connection to Massachusetts factory fire

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three juveniles are being charged in connection with the fire in Orange that destroyed four buildings on Saturday. According to State Fire Marshal’s Spokesperson Jake Wark, the youths, whose ages range between 12 and 14, were identified Monday in the course of an ongoing investigation by local and state officials. Their names are not being released because of their age.
ORANGE, MA
franklincountynow.com

Colrain Motorcyclist Hospitalized With Life-Threatening Injuries

(Townshend, VT) Bradley Hosmer, 64 years old, from Colrain was in an accident on Route 30 in Townshend, Vermont around 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 4th. Vermont State Police report that a woman from Gilbertville, Massachusetts drove her SUV into Hosmer’s path while entering a gas station. Hosmer was unable to avoid the vehicle and crashed. He was flown by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. As of Saturday, the driver was not been charged or ticketed.
TOWNSHEND, VT
WCAX

Pedestrian hit and killed outside New Hampshire church

ENFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash outside a church in Enfield. Police say it happened around 5:15 p.m. Saturday near the La Salette Shrine on Route 4. A car hit a pedestrian who first responders tried to save but couldn’t. Police say...
ENFIELD, NH
WCAX

Vermont man arrested for car theft in New Hampshire

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Police in New Hampshire arrested a Vermont man who they say crashed a stolen car in Lebanon. Lebanon Police say they received two reports of a man stealing license plates Friday night. The first was at the Powerhouse Mall parking lot. The second was from a vehicle on Benning Street, where police say the suspect then drove away in a black Volvo.
LEBANON, NH
firefighternation.com

Builder Charged with Swindling MA Fire Department, $53,000 Deposit Missing

The Richmond Fire Association is among 40 victims of an alleged crooked builder indicted in Massachusetts. The Berkshire County District Attorney announced Fred Lewis Senter, Jr., 40, is charged with stealing more than $400,000 from unsuspecting customers through his company Northern Steel Buildings & Structures LLC. Senter is charged with...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WWLP

WWLP

22K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy