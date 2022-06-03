ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJHL

Former Bristol, Tenn. officer indicted on official misconduct, misuse of information charges

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XxXUj_0fzkzMKs00

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — An investigation has led to the indictment of a former Bristol, Tennessee police officer.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Sullivan County grand jury indicted Samuel Thompson, 30, on one count of official misconduct and four counts of misuse of official information.

TDOC: Contract employee assaulted by NECX inmate on same day of other assault

The TBI launched an investigation in January at the request of District Attorney Barry Staubus regarding allegations that Thompson used a criminal records database for personal reasons. The investigation discovered that Thompson used his access to the National Crime Information Center between July and November 2021 for reasons unrelated to his role as a police officer.

Thompson is no longer employed by the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department.

According to the TBI, Thompson turned himself in Friday afternoon and he was booked into the Sullivan County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 11

Gail A Danny Nelson
4d ago

I'm on the fence on this one ...what type of info was he looking up? Seems like a harsh punishment just using the computer system. Did he act on what he found out? Alot of questions....

Reply
3
Pat Smith
4d ago

He needs to do some time and never be allowed in any work that relates to city,county, state, or federal employment.

Reply(2)
4
Joe Stallard
4d ago

What do you people think we are going to do without any police officers? Sure , if he did wrong he should have to answer for it just like everyone else, we do need honest police officers who does the job they are honored to be doing. It is protecting the American people and keeping them safe, and even though they put their lives on the line, it is still an honor to serve as a police officer if they are in it for the right reasons. But their are so many people out there who does not respect our law officers like they should. When they tell us about our wrongs we should not even talk back because we know if we have done wrong we need to answer for it also. To many people think they can talk back or disobey our officers and they don’t need to do that. He does not bear the sword in vain. If you are wrong and know you are, don’t blame our police officers for you’re crimes. Joe Biden started disrespecting our police officers and look how criminal he is. He should be impeached or in jail hims

Reply(1)
2
Related
WJHL

TDOC: Visitor arrested after trying to give drugs to NECX inmate

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A visitor at Northeast Correctional Complex on Sunday was arrested after allegedly trying to get drugs into the facility. Tennessee Department of Correction spokesman Robert Reburn told News Channel 11 that a woman was seen passing a “small package to an inmate” by staff. Upon further investigation, Reburn said drugs […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Man sentenced to 15 years for Johnson City pharmacy robbery

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been sentenced to over a decade in prison for robbing a Johnson City pharmacy. A Washington County judge on Tuesday sentenced Eddie Dean Dixon, 60, of Mountain City, to 15 years in prison without parole. Dixon pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery after police determined that he entered the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Johnson City aggravated robbery suspect sent to prison

Two drug offenders received prison time in court proceedings held in Washington County, Tennessee. Eddie Dean Dixon, 60, pleaded guilty to an aggravated robbery charge in connection to a hold up at the Johnson City CVS Pharmacy on West Market Street in April 2021. Judge Lisa Rice sentenced him to 15 years without parole.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Previously missing Elizabethton teen found safe

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton police announced Wednesday morning that a teenager who had been reported missing Tuesday night has been found and is safe. According to police, 17-year-old Christopher Carlos Rhodes has autism and had not been seen since he walked away from a residential center around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities had described Rhodes […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Misuse#Violent Crime#Law Enforcement#Wjhl#Tdoc#Necx#Tbi
WJHL

TBI: Beauty Spot murder suspect captured in Kentucky

ASHLAND, Ky. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man accused of murdering his girlfriend and dumping her body along a gravel road near the Unaka Mountain Beauty Spot has been captured. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced early Tuesday morning that authorities arrested Bradley John Miller, 43, late Monday night with assistance from Kentucky State […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport police report details McDonald’s bomb threat

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — An incident report from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) detailed a bomb threat incident that occurred at a McDonald’s on East Stone Drive Saturday afternoon — marking the first of two incidents that targeted area McDonald’s. Documents obtained by News Channel 11 revealed that a manager at the restaurant answered a […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WBIR

Grainger County paramedic charged with assault while on the job

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. — In late May, Rutledge police arrested Jason Pelham and charged him with assault. Pelham was a paramedic with Grainger County EMS. Angela Taylor said she got a call about her father, who had a seizure on May 25. She went to her dad's house and asked the ambulance driver if she could check on her father in the back of the truck.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
993thex.com

Report: Pair of cousins arrested in Jonesborough for aggravated burglary

Two cousins from Jonesborough were arrested after investigators found them in possession of stolen property. The investigation began last week on May Road in Jonesborough, where deputies were working a reported burglary. Later that week, officers received a tip of the stolen property possibly being held at a residence on...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Sheriff, family friend release new details in Johnson City woman’s death

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man is now on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list after being charged in connection with a woman’s death. Bradley Miller is charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence. Miller is accused of killing his girlfriend, Athena Saunders, whose body […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Police: Bag with $50K vanishes from Roan Mt. man’s kitchen counter

Update: The Carter County Sheriff’s Office informed News Channel 11 that as of Tuesday night, the incident was no longer under investigation and the owner had been able to locate and recover the money that had disappeared. No further details were released. ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Carter County man reported a hefty loss […]
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
WJHL

WCSO deputy arrested for DUI hit-and-run resigns

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputy resigned following a hit-and-run car crash near University Parkway and Milligan Highway on Saturday night. Officers with the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to the area at 5:44 p.m., according to an incident report from the agency. The caller followed the suspect […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

TBI: Reward offered in search for Beauty Spot murder suspect

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities offered a $2,500 reward for information that leads to a Johnson City man wanted in connection to a first-degree murder investigation. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Monday that police charged Bradley Miller, 43, with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence on Saturday after […]
993thex.com

Sheriff: Woman in East Tennessee found dead with ‘numerous dog bites’

East Tennessee investigators are attributing the death of a woman to an attack by a family dog. Sevier County officials announced the death of 70-year-old Debbie Boyd who was found dead at a home in Seymour and had suffered numerous dog bites. Officers observed two large Rottweilers in a fenced-in...
SEYMOUR, TN
Fox 46 Charlotte

Woman is fatally struck by vehicle in Lenoir, police say

LENOIR, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman who stepped into the roadway attempting to cross the street was struck and killed in Lenoir, police said Tuesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to Blowing Rock Blvd. in front of the Red Roof Inn. 62-year-old Lenoir resident Susan Shew was […]
LENOIR, NC
WJHL

WJHL

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy