Former Bristol, Tenn. officer indicted on official misconduct, misuse of information charges

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — An investigation has led to the indictment of a former Bristol, Tennessee police officer.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Sullivan County grand jury indicted Samuel Thompson, 30, on one count of official misconduct and four counts of misuse of official information.

The TBI launched an investigation in January at the request of District Attorney Barry Staubus regarding allegations that Thompson used a criminal records database for personal reasons. The investigation discovered that Thompson used his access to the National Crime Information Center between July and November 2021 for reasons unrelated to his role as a police officer.

Thompson is no longer employed by the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department.

According to the TBI, Thompson turned himself in Friday afternoon and he was booked into the Sullivan County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.