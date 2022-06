NATCHEZ — Today, Mississippians will vote for members of the U.S. House of Representatives from their respective congressional districts. Because this is a primary election, voters must choose between either Democrat or Republican candidates before they vote and only candidates of their party will appear on the ballot. The most vote-getters from either party will face the other in a general election on Nov. 8. If no candidate gets 50% of the vote, primary runoff elections between the top two will be held on June 28.

