Ventura County Sheriff’s Office asks public assistance in homicide investigation of human remains found in trash enclosure

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Major Crimes detectives investigated reports of human remains found in a trash enclosure Friday morning in Camarillo, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a suspicious circumstances call around 6:50 a.m., reporting possible human body parts found in a trash can near the 300 block of Townsite Promenade.

As of 1:00 p.m., the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the remains found are human.

The sheriff's office said that the incident is now being treated as a homicide investigation.

Detectives are currently investigating the scene, and the sheriff's office asked that anyone with videos or photos from the incident to please upload files to investigators through the website (click here).

Those submitting can remain anonymous, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Marco at 805-383-8739 .

